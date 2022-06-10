David Gelles, a New York Times reporter, has a new book out that delves into the reign of Jack Welch at General Electric. Welch changed the management goals of GE from worker-focused to shareholder focused.
In the years after World War Ii, Gelles points out, GE was proud of its business model that paid workers and suppliers fairly and benefited society in general by paying its fair share of taxes. When Welch took over, the emphasis on shareholder value took first place. Welch reduced workers’ pay, laid off workers, closed plants and paid little in taxes, as GE lobbied members of Congress to reduce corporate tax rates.
Profits at GE soared in the short term, and other companies followed the lead. The American economy as a whole slipped as workers’ wages became stagnant and millions were laid off. Unemployment and CEO pay soared, and the national debt increased as companies schemed to reduce their taxes. It was the go-go 80s, the ultimate result of runaway capitalism.
In the long run, Welch’s impact at GE was devastating to the economy and to the average worker, as unions were weakened and workers had no power. But GE suffered, too. As GE put profits and shareholder value first, the quality of parts and components slipped.
GE took pride in how its stock price increased, instead of taking pride in its workers and the products the company produced. Sales began to falter. Profits were reduced, and share holder value fell. GE began to sell off less profitable parts of the company to keep a positive financial position, and finally the appliance division was sold to a Chinese company. GE is a shell of its former self. It is capitalism run amuck.
There are lessons in this experience for other companies and for our country as well. The current baby formula shortage is a result of the Abbott company following GE’s lead. Abbott knew its factories needed new machinery and equipment, but it made the decision to forego making formula rather than make the necessary investment — so it could keep its share price up.
Rank capitalism says we don’t need to consider how our business decisions affect our national health and welfare. But as a country professing Christian care, we should be committing to the welfare of the nation as a whole, not to those few prominent billionaires and individuals who have an outsized stock portfolio. Nor to companies who increase profits on the backs of line workers.
We are a capitalist democracy. We embrace the free-market goals of capitalism, but we also celebrate the social goals of a democracy — taking care of one another, providing equal opportunity for all, and making major corporate decisions considering what is good for the country as well as the corporation, including having everyone pay their fair share of taxes.
While we struggle to hold true to the ideals of democracy, Freedom House, an international group that promotes global democracy, says we are backsliding. The U.S. has “slipped 11 points, and is now ranked below Argentina and Mongolia,” says the group, citing dysfunctions in our criminal justice system and growing disparities in wealth, economic opportunity, and political influence.
Research by Raw Story also places our country lowest among all liberal democracies in multiple areas: state election laws, gerrymandering, voter registration, media coverage, campaign finance, and election authorities. Problems like QAnon conspiracy theories and Donald Trump’s selfish view of capitalism are leading us down a path that threatens the very foundational values of our country — moral certainty and fair play.
Jennifer Rubin, writing for The Washington Post, says “Fraud, in GOP vernacular, refers to Republicans losing elections. But they’re OK with changing the rules to ensure the MAGA crowd stays in power.” The few invalid votes that were found in the 2020 election were cast by Republicans. In the current Michigan primary for governor, the elections bureau identified 30 Republicans who submitted fraudulent petitions for at least 10 campaigns in Michigan. Five Republican candidates made substantial, apparently fraudulent “mistakes.” Each such attempt is an attack on our democratic processes.
Republicans are starting to stand up to Trump, and his influence is waning. The tide is turning against his bullying and criminal behavior. Matthew Chapman, writing for Raw Story, says “Trump is getting slammed for ‘incessant babbling’ about voter fraud after 560 days of failing to find any.” Republicans have made all kinds of excuses for why the evidence is not there, but for 560 days, they have found nothing. And still they bray about the election being stolen. They are trying to lay the groundwork for claims of fraud in 2024.
David Kessler’s book, “Capture: Unraveling the Mystery of Mental Suffering,” opines that the loss of the November 2020 election was so psychologically shattering to Trump that he is captured by the delusion that the election was stolen and he cannot release himself from that alternate reality because to do so means he’s a loser. The loss of privilege and losing the election itself appears to have triggered a debilitated mental state in Trump. And our country continues to suffer for it.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.