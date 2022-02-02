Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich says there are four basic truths about the January 6 attack on the Capitol:
1. Trump incited the attack.
2. The attack followed two months of Trump plotting to overturn the November 2020 election.
3. Trump’s attempted coup continues to this day.
4. All of this reveals a deep problem in America that must be addressed.
The problem, says Reich, is that a substantial portion of Americans feel a profound loss of identity and dignity, left behind by our sophisticated post-modern world. These are people without college degrees, without good, steady jobs, and who live in places that have been economically abandoned where wages, adjusted for inflation, haven’t risen in 40 years.
These people feel disenfranchised and abandoned. They think our economic system is rigged against them. Trump promised to rescue them, but he had no plan beyond “bombast, lies, paranoia, and neo-fascism,” says Reich. He told them their problem was the “Other” — Blacks, immigrants, and those of a different faith. Trump urged them to unleash their basest behavior on the Other. It’s easier to attack others than to face our own shortcomings. As Pogo said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
Our charge, post Trump, is to help those who feel disenfranchised to train for new occupations or jobs that pay fair wages, that give workers dignity and renew their faith in upward mobility. It requires fair taxation of corporations and the wealthy, and investment in education and training. It also requires a commitment to self-improvement by anyone seeking to better their life. Government cannot force anyone to take the steps required to bring them into productive society. All government can do is offer the opportunity.
Matt Robison, writing for Raw Story, says “The reality is that (President Joe) Biden has done a great job. The vast majority of economists agree that the economy is doing far better today than it did under Trump.” Our country is much better off in 2022 than it was in 2020 by almost any measure. The economy grew at almost 6% in 2021, unemployment is at a 40-year low, and we got out of the boondoggle that was Afghanistan. That’s a victory for Joe Biden.
“Under Trump,” says Robison, “America was run by the worst of the worst: sycophants and scoundrels and the Trump family stealing and self-dealing. And we had faster global warming, endless vendettas, damaging trade wars and rising nuclear standoffs, an impenetrable wall of political hacks masquerading as judges, and a weakened economy. We suffered under his water cannon of lies, a cabinet of grifters and thieves, disastrous COVID denial, Trump’s boot-licking with Putin, courting far-right extremists, 300,000 jobs and $300 billion lost to the China trade war, and racism-racism-racism. Not to speak of the Syrian pullout, which was morally repugnant and much worse than Afghanistan, the birth of the Big Lie, our country’s fracturing into polarized shards, the armed insurrection, and two impeachments.” Whew!
Hindsight being 20-20, we might have stockpiled more masks and testing kits. But Biden achieved the fastest and biggest vaccination program in history. He cannot force people to get vaccinated to protect their health and their lives and the lives of others. All he can do is emphasize the importance, and hope Americans exercise good judgment and get vaccinated.
In spite of Republican resistance, Biden has been more successful in passing meaningful legislation in his first year than any president in living memory. His reforms have lifted 3 million children out of poverty, led Congress to pass the desperately-needed Infrastructure and Jobs Act, which Trump promised for four years and didn’t deliver, ended the European trade war, and stopped the panicked exodus of global allies. He has gotten more judges confirmed in his first year than any president in 40 years. Matt Robison says, “Biden deserves an A+. Anything else is insane.”
FOX news pundits, OAN and other right-wing talking heads don’t talk about Biden’s accomplishments. They want to dwell on the unhappiness of voters over the lingering COVID pandemic, which Biden has done everything he can to control. They want to complain about inflation, over which Biden has minimal control. Consumer confidence is high, unemployment is low, and the economy is soaring. A soaring economy and high consumer confidence is going to result in inflation, as people who saved their money during the worst of the pandemic are spending it now. People have more money today than they had with Trump’s weak economy, low wages, few jobs and stagflation.
This, also, is a victory for Joe Biden.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.