It’s always interesting to me when someone thinks they can discern what someone else would do or say, based on their own imperfect understanding of what that person may have meant or felt at any given time in the past.
In the end, one wonders, what does it matter? Not only do we not know what that person might have thought then or may have done now, times change and so does the law. We are not living in the ‘80s and it does not matter what someone who did live in the ‘80s would think about what is happening in our world now.
Such is the case with Columnist Star Parker, who purports to know what Ronald Reagan would have said or thought 40 years ago with regard to transgender issues today. What Ms. Parker fails to consider is the law regarding the civil rights of others, a settled issue with the laws of this country. Every person, no matter what race, religion, color or gender, has basic civil rights that cannot be abridged. Just because someone does not think there should be transgender people does not remove a transgendered person’s civil right to equal treatment, including health care.
Parker claims that Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is “distorting” Reagan’s “conservatism.” That is just plain silly. I lived most of my adult life in Arkansas, and I can attest to the fact that there is a reason Arkansas is deemed one of the most backward states in the union. In Arkansas, we always said “Thank God for Mississippi,” because Mississippi was the only state more backward than Arkansas. But that was before the notorious “bathroom bill.”
While it is not my intention to praise Gov. Hutchinson, I do appreciate that he is trying to bring Arkansas into the 21st century. He is not helped by thoughtless people who try to pin the “not-Reagan enough” label on him. It really doesn’t matter what Reagan would have said or thought. He’s dead! We need, now, to recognize that we are legally obligated to recognize the civil rights of all citizens, including the right to claim their identity and dress as they choose, as long as it does not affront the laws of decency. They don’t need anyone’s permission.
I am reminded of the ridiculous “bathroom bill” that the North Carolina Legislature passed a few years back. We quickly became the butt of jokes all across the country, and it cost the state billions in lost business. It may have been that we were trying to out-backward Arkansas in presenting such a silly law, but it, too, was a case of civil rights. We each have the right to live and dress as we wish, as long as our lifestyle or our dress is not against the law and doesn’t abridge the rights of others.
In the case of transgender use of bathrooms, I ask the same question now that I asked then: How does anyone know the birth gender of anyone else, if they choose not to disclose it? Is someone going to look up my skirt to assess the configuration of my genitalia? Or yours? That’s assault. It is beyond stupid to pass laws that cannot be enforced without criminal action.
One of the biggest problems we have in this country, in my opinion, is the tendency we have to mind other people’s business. It is not my business if someone wants to change their gender identity. They don’t need my permission, or the legislature’s or Ms. Parker’s. And they certainly don’t need Ronald Reagan’s.
Perhaps we should be grateful to the Arkansas legislature, as they distract from North Carolina’s buffoonery. I do feel sympathy for Gov. Hutchinson, however, as he seeks to drag the state kicking and screaming into the 21st century. Bill Clinton tried to do the same when he was governor, but he was voted out of office for raising the cost of automobile tags to provide money to improve education in the state. No one really wanted to vote him out, of course, they just wanted to protest. And we got Frank White, a good ole’ boy remembered for eating bananas and not much else. After two years, we got rid of him and re-elected Clinton governor. His wife, Hillary Clinton, revamped education in the state and ended the grandfathering of teachers who had only a high-school education and could not pass a teaching test.
But I digress. The issue is ridiculous bills produced by backward legislatures. To that end, I note that former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory plans to run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Now, that’s a scary thought. The original progenitor of the infamous bathroom bill that made North Carolina the laughing-stock of the country, now wants to foist his ignorance on the nation. He would fit right in with the Jim Jordans and the Ron Johnsons who do so much damage to our country with their tortured distortion of reality. He would no doubt be welcomed by Matthew Cawthorn and Matt Gaetz, who also seem to be confused about issues of gender and sexual propriety.
God help us all.