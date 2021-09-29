Three-hundred million dollars a day. That’s what the war in Afghanistan cost us for 20 years. Meanwhile, in our country, roads and bridges are falling apart, Medicare is projected to go broke in 2026, and the Social Security fund will run dry in 2034 if it is not replenished. We understood we had to go after Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda after 9/11, but having done that 10 years ago, why were we still there?
Lucian Trescott, writing for Salon, says the war ended just as every U.S. president since George W. Bush knew it would. His scathing review of facts tells us, finally, why things went so bad: we never had control. Our military suppliers and our military officers told us we had control of the country — that we had the Taliban on the run. But we didn’t and they knew we didn’t.
According to an investigation by The New York Times, no one, neither our military leaders nor the Afghanistan government, ever thought the Afghan army could support themselves. Through death and desertion, one third of the Afghan army had to be replaced annually. It was an open secret among the military leaders of both countries.
Eight U.S. generals cycled through Afghanistan over 10 years — from 2008 and 2018 — and every one of them has made millions serving on the boards of military suppliers: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and others. Gen. Stanley McCrystal, who famously called for the 2009 surge, has served on multiple companies and received huge payments for speeches telling us how much good we were doing in Afghanistan.
Gen. David Petraeus, who succeeded McCrystal in 2010, said the end was “hugely disheartening and sad” and that the chaos was “set by the Trump administration in 2018,” when then President Trump met with the Taliban without the elected government of Afghanistan. Petraeus says those talks fatally undermined the Afghan government and its military.
We spent a fortune, by anyone’s measure, and lost 2,500 lives. We suffered the injury and disability of thousands more. Our medical facilities will be dealing with the damage to those lives for decades, at a cost estimated to be $1.4 trillion. And the Afghans lost more than 100,000 civilians and military personnel. They suffered the constant assault on their country and their way of life.
We said we stayed to improve the lives of women and girls. But the Taliban took over in spite of our efforts and it is doubtful that women and girls will see many changes now. The only winners in this 20-year war were the arms merchants.
Billions of dollars went to the defense industry for munitions, armor, planes, fortifications and whatever else the merchants of death dreamt up. Our money became woven into the fabric of the country. We made ourselves indispensable to the Afghan economy, and now the people are in real peril. Hunger has set in. The threat of famine looms large. The damage from war and climate change has decimated Afghanistan’s agricultural industry in the south, so Afghans have to depend on the region north of the Hindu Kush for food.
Before the war, Afghanistan had almost completely eradicated cultivation of poppies for opium. Now, it is a primary economic activity, the major source of income and jobs. Just exactly how were we benefiting Afghanistan by staying?
We spent $87 billion trying to build an Afghan army, providing equipment and training. President Obama planned to hand over responsibility to the Afghan government in 2014, and be completely out of the country by 2016. But the plan faltered when international forces began to draw down, and the Taliban took advantage of fewer military to gain ground.
We spent $24 billion on economic development, but most Afghans still live in poverty. We spent $30 billion on infrastructure, but most of the money was wasted on corruption and failed projects — hospitals that didn’t treat patients, schools that had no students and military bases that were deemed useless and were abandoned. Maternal mortality in Afghanistan is among the highest in the world, and life expectancy there is among the lowest.
The war was funded with borrowed money, and the interest on that debt will be $600 billion through 2023. Presidents of both parties had the chance to take us out of that war, but they didn’t. Getting out of Afghanistan was never going to be easy or clean. President Biden, both as vice president and a U.S. senator, was an outspoken critic of staying in Afghanistan. He knew, as did all our members of Congress, that the war was lost long ago.
In the end, we were not fighting the Taliban to get our people out, but IS-K and our own bureaucracy, which failed to timely process the visas our Afghan allies needed. Gen. Petraeus blames the Trump administration for not securing the visas to those who helped us. Translators applied three years ago and still did not have them because the Trump administration actively discouraged their release.
To those who feign outrage over the death of 13 American servicemen during the evacuation, I ask: Where was your outrage over the nearly 2,500 American servicemen we lost over the past almost 20 years? We accomplished an enormous feat of competence and strategy getting out more than 120,000 Afghans and our military. No one could have done it better.
No one even tried.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.