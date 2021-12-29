“Frankly, people who want to be protected have already gotten the vaccine. Those who get sick, it’s almost entirely their own darn fault.” So says Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, expressing what many of us feel.
“Real America is done with COVID-19,” says Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, proving he doesn’t know who “real America” is or what they think. He’s just spouting the party line.
But there are things we do know from the Centers for Disease Control, Johns Hopkins University and the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. First, that the Trump administration engaged in “unprecedented political interference,” and was “one of the worst failures of leadership in American history.” We also know that Trump “was responsible for a series of critical failures that undermined he nation’s ability to respond effectively.”
We also know that “red” states have a death rate 5 times higher than “blue” states. We know that 1 in 100 persons over the age of 65 have died of COVID in red states, and that 1 in 420 Americans of all ages have died of COVID. We know that the hardest-hit state is deep-red Mississippi, with 1 in 290 persons having died of COVID. We also know that 1 in 7 Americans have had COVID, and 1 in 130 have been hospitalized with serious illness because of the virus. We know that 72% of Americans know someone who was hospitalized or died from COVID.
We know that 1 in 8 report that they lost a family member to COVID. We know that our country has a lower vaccination rate — 62% as of Monday — than most of western Europe, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. We know that in other countries, as well as America, the counties and regions with the lowest vaccination rates are the same counties and regions that have become epicenters of COVID infections.
Protecting the health of Americans in a pandemic should have absolutely nothing to do with politics. Far-right Republicans, however, have cast vaccine refusal as a badge of honor. It is madness. It is more akin to a badge of stupidity.
And Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, stuck to the party line, even as almost 20,000 North Carolinians died. More of Meadows’ irresponsible kowtowing is coming to light. The editorial board of the Charlotte Observer calls Mark Meadows, a former congressman from the state, “an embarrassment to North Carolina,” and urged the Jan. 6 Committee to “throw the book” at him. The committee should “come after him with everything they have,” says the Observer, because “the former House member is bringing dishonor on the state he once represented.”
For North Carolinians, Meadows is more than a figure in a Washington drama. He is the embodiment of how our state’s turn to extreme gerrymandering has opened the way for reactionary and incompetent candidates to represent the state in Congress.
Of course, North Carolina is not the only state wrestling with this kind of representation on the national stage. Georgia has to bear the cross of Marjorie Taylor Green, and Ohio suffers from Jordan. Colorado has to apologize for Lauren Boebert on a weekly basis.
Sadly, at a time when this country desperately needs to support intelligent leadership, we continue to be hog-tied by idiots. FOX News’ medical contributor Nicole Saphier is now advising everyone to try to get COVID to increase our antibodies through passive herd immunity.
Most Republicans who zealously criticize President Biden’s handling of the virus got their vaccinations, but they don‘t advertise that. They know that their antivaccine followers would not take kindly to their leaders’ getting shots while they advise their followers not to. Trump finally came clean a few weeks ago and advised his followers to get their shots — 18 months too late — and his followers booed him for doing so. That’s lunacy.
But with the omicron variant rapidly spreading across the country, and now in 30 states, millions of hesitant folks are finally getting vaccinated, and those who were already vaccinated are getting boosters. Our medical community and Dr. Anthony Fauci say the vaccine will protect against omicron. Hopefully we can survive this variant of the coronavirus with few casualties. COVID-19 deaths in this country have now surpassed the casualties from the Civil War.
We are also seeing high casualty numbers from other disasters, and it is interesting how Republican officeholders are reacting to devastation in their own states.
Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky consistently voted against giving relief monies to states suffering natural disasters. He supported Trump’s removal of this country from the Paris Climate Agreement, and consistently voted down environmental efforts to reduce global warming. But now that Kentucky has suffered a disaster that is probably a result of global warning, the tables have turned. Paul immediately appealed to President Biden for relief to repair the destruction caused by tornadic winds of epic proportion. For Republicans, it’s all about whose ox is being gored.
With death and destruction surrounding us, it is the human-caused damage to the environment and our country that we must address — by investing in actions to reduce carbon emissions and electing smarter representatives.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.