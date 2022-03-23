When is it treason to parrot the lies of Vladimir Putin on America’s news programs and reports as though they are truths? When do far-right nationalists who knowingly spreading malicious become guilty of treason?
The laws of free speech may not cover treasonous misinformation produced solely to reflect poorly on a presidential administration by promoting enemy action. It is aiding and abetting our enemies — and make no mistake, Russia is our enemy in their savage attacks on Ukraine.
Mother Jones reports they obtained a memo from the Russian government to the country’s media outlets urging them to use clips of Fox News host Tucker Carlson to promote a Russian-friendly narrative about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian media has obliged, reporting that Carlson is “pretty pissed” at a colleague who debunked Russia’s narrative about bioweapon labs in Ukraine.
Bob Brigham, writing for Raw Story, reports that even Russian state TV is shocked at Carlson: “They think he is a Russian spy,” he says. Anything counter to Putin’s propaganda on Ukraine is labeled “fake news.”
Why is Carlson supporting Russia in its criminal invasion of Ukraine? Is he continuing to support Donald Trump’s pro-Russia stance? Trump did multiple things to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine, currying favor with Putin. He spread propaganda about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election — which was false. Russia interfered in the 2016 election to promote Trump, because Putin perceived Trump would be soft on Russia — which he was and is.
Trump removed the well-regarded U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, because she was working with Zelenskyy to remove corrupt pro-Putin Ukrainian officials. Trump induced his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to mount a smear campaign against Yovanovitch, promoting Russia’s geopolitical interests at Ukraine’s expense.
He froze military assistance to Ukraine already appropriated by Congress, without justification, solely to induce Zelenskyy to promote his political agenda: to manufacture damaging information against Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
Trump withheld a White House meeting with Zelenskyy, attempting to further induce him to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden. The meeting was critical to Zelenskyy to send a message to the world that the U.S. would side with Ukraine against Russian aggression.
And, Trump put Giuliani in charge of Ukraine policy, to tell Zelenskyy what would be required to please Trump. Giuliani did not have experience with national security protocols and refused to take advice from those who did.
Greg Sargent, writing in the Washington Post, says Trump handed influence over future U.S.-Ukraine relations to the “ringleader” of the scheme to pressure Ukraine into helping Trump further corrupt our elections.
In Helsinki, Trump sided with Putin against his own national security team on the issue of Russian election meddling, saying he didn’t believe Russia was meddling. “I don’t see why they would,” he said. They would and did to keep Hillary Clinton out of the presidency, because Hillary Clinton would have been a much stronger leader against Russia, and Putin knew it.
Putin is a bully attacking Ukraine against the promises of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, a commitment by Russia to honor Ukraine’s independence and security, and promising partnership and coordination with Ukraine if Ukraine gave up their nuclear weapons — which they did. But that only lasted as long as Putin’s corrupt puppet masters were in power in Ukraine. Zelenskyy was elected in a landslide election by Ukrainians fed up with Russian corruption.
Now Putin is challenging the world to defend Ukraine, using a threat to deploy nuclear weapons. He has frozen his country in the style of Stalin. He hides the truth from his people, and severely punishes anyone who criticizes his actions in Ukraine. The Ukrainian people are fighting valiantly against Putin’s bombs on hospitals and schools.
And GOP wingnuts in our country are fueling his violent attack. Trump has called it “genius.” What kind of genius is involved when a bully attacks a smaller, weaker foe? It is just vicious bullying.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green has been called a “useful idiot” for Putin. She spoke at a white nationalist conference where Putin was hailed and the audience chanted his name.
Our own useful idiot, North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn, called Zelenskyy a “thug,” leading an “evil government” — which Russian media immediately jumped on and promulgated across Russian TV — the only station the Russian public can get now.
When is this behavior called out for what it is: giving aid and comfort to the enemy. That is, treason?
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.