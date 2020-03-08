If you read the police gazette in this newspaper and on the Elizabeth City Police Department’s website, you might notice that many days up to 40 percent of arrests are for failure to appear in court. Maybe these scofflaws aren’t forgetful. Perhaps the word is getting around that nothing serious will happen to you whether you show up for court or not.
Did you read about the local man with a long police rap sheet accused of breaking into multiple businesses one weekend in January?
The Daily Advance reported that the perp has been charged with 33 crimes since 2003, or about one every five months since he was 17. The seven charges lodged against him in February brought the total to an even 40. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, of course. But a reasonable person might ask why somebody on a 17-year crime spree wasn’t already in jail?
This isn’t unusual anymore.
A Virginia man charged with robbing an Elizabeth City bank in 2018 is now accused of killing a Newport News police officer in January. He was out on bond for the bank heist when the murder took place, his next appearance in the two-year-old Elizabeth City robbery scheduled just days after his arrest for murder. Two years ago, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the bank robbery. He posted bond to get out of jail.
Several career criminals appearing on the front page of this paper were arrested for illegally possessing firearms as felons. Why bother with more such laws if they are not being enforced?
So much for the effectiveness of more gun laws.
All this must be immensely frustrating for law enforcement. Sheriff Tommy Wooten is asking for five more deputies to deal with the crime wave. Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe in Elizabeth City is seeking two to four new officers. Maybe we need more judges and court personnel so we can hold night court and dispose of a backlog of criminal cases.
These pages reported that the second of four murder defendants in the Pasquotank Correctional Institute riot of October 2017, who was supposed to go to trial March 1, received a continuance. The crime occurred two and a half years ago. It will be years, at this rate, before the fourth prison inmate is brought to trial. Any deterrence effect surely diminishes over time.
Americans are coming to the realization that their government cannot, or worse, will not, protect them from criminals.
Look at San Francisco, an illegal immigrant sanctuary city in a sanctuary state, one of 560 sanctuary states, cities and counties in our country. Now, gun rights partisans, seeing the immigration law flouted, are themselves advocating “Second Amendment sanctuaries” in various states, including Virginia and our county in North Carolina.
San Francisco’s new district attorney, Chesa Boudin, set the tone for “progressive” jurisdictions, announcing that he will not prosecute “lifestyle crimes,” like “public camping,” public urination, aggressive panhandling and petty theft. “We will not criminalize homelessness,” declared this son of 1960s Weather Underground cop killers Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert. (For those of you under 60, Boudin and Gilbert robbed a Brinks armored truck in 1981, killing a guard and two responding police officers. Mom did 22 years in prison. Dad is still there. Young Boudin was raised by fellow Weather Underground members Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn.)
Perhaps artificial intelligence holds an answer for the problem of crowded court dockets.
A Harvard/University of Chicago research team looked at more than half a million New York City defendants over a five-year period, from 2008-13. Judges released about 80 percent of them at arraignment after hearing from prosecutors, defense attorneys and seeing the defendants in person. When the researchers fed data solely on the defendants’ age and rap sheet into their computer and asked for a recommended list of 400,000 release candidates, they got a better roster of defendants who subsequently committed 25 percent fewer crimes than those released by the judges.
Without hearing attorney and defendant sob stories, the computer correctly predicted that past behavior, including failures to appear, was the best predictor of future criminal activity.
Doug Gardner is a resident of Weeksville.