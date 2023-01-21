You can buy marijuana derivatives in Food Lion.
Drive down Ehringhaus Street and you’ll see a billboard advertising a nine-figure lotto jackpot.
Two generations of the Manning family flog legal sports betting on network television.
Once upon a time we looked upon drugs and gambling as sinful. Government was there to protect us from our baser impulses. We even called levies on these activities “sin taxes.” Sin: what a quaint concept.
North Carolina, like 44 other states, promotes its own gambling program, called the NC Education Lottery. Yeah, it’s for the children.
Local, state and federal governments view these shady activities as revenue sources for a variety of worthy causes, if not for their own sake.
During the great COVID pandemic shutdown, many public schools were closed, but the government liquor stores and marijuana shops stayed open. Schools are an expense. Booze and weed sales are an income stream for North Carolina state government.
Your legislators would like you to know that smoking is bad for your health. Rather than ban a health hazard, 46 states extracted a $207 billion settlement from the tobacco industry in 1998, ostensibly to promote smoking cessation and public health. Critics warned that the money eventually would stray from its original purpose.
Last year, the Golden LEAF Foundation here in North Carolina gave away almost $100 million for economic development, scholarships, workforce development, even flood mitigation programs. All worthy projects, but not exactly smoking-related. Previous projects have included aerospace developments, industrial plants and wine-making enterprises.
Neighboring Virginia raised the Commonwealth’s gasoline tax 7 percent in July, even as legislators there harangued oil companies over alleged windfall profits. Richmond should be careful: they could end up scaring people away from Virginia Beach and its up to 12 percent restaurant sales tax.
Marijuana is legal in 19 states and the District of Columbia, in small amounts. Voters approved recreational marijuana use in several states. President Biden wants to decriminalize it nationwide. What could go wrong? Opioids are a wonderful development for managing serious pain. Their over-prescription led to 107,000 deaths last year in this country.
Democrats, led by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, are pressing President Biden to deschedule marijuana as a Class I drug, even though the Centers for Disease Control has tied the drug to temporary psychosis, schizophrenia, depression and suicide. The senators want the president to pardon many marijuana users in prison. What about the science, senators?
California sold an estimated $5.1 billion of legal weed last year, according to Forbes Magazine. Illinois brought in $467 million in tax revenue on marijuana in 2021, almost 50 percent more than from liquor taxes.
Trulieve, a $2.5 billion Tallahassee, Florida-based marijuana company, has 173 dispensaries and cultivation facilities in 11 states. Think of all those jobs and all that tax revenue. And, it’s for the kids.
Nevada estimates that prostitution is a $5.1 billion annual business. They don’t even need a lottery to finance state government. I hope North Carolina legislators don’t notice that the Tar Heel State has three times the population of the Silver State, meaning that legal prostitution could swell to a $15 billion annual enterprise here.
A 5 percent tax levy would generate $750 million in new revenue, almost enough to satisfy the state Superior Court’s Leandro judgment. That is the 25-year-old court case alleging that the state underfunds “low-wealth” school systems. Plaintiff’s attorneys are all about helping students.
Since we’re so far down the slippery slope of sin, it is not inconceivable that legislators will look to the world’s second-oldest profession for tax revenue, especially during the next recession.
Don’t go cancel your Daily Advance subscription or penning nasty emails accusing me of advocating legalized prostitution. This is about jobs for young people. It is about economic growth. Environmentally sustainable industry. Tourism. Tax revenue.
And, don’t forget, it’s for the children.
Doug Gardner does not buy lottery tickets in Weeksville.