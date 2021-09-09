My son, a career naval officer, told me how disappointed he is (disgusted is probably a better word) with top military leaders for their failure to accept responsibility for their actions or inactions. He was referring specifically to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley for the role they played.in our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. My son is not alone. Some 86 retired generals and admirals have signed a letter calling for their resignations for that very reason.
The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is right around the corner. For President Joe Biden it will be the perfect opportunity to blow his own horn, to take credit for ending an endless war. For that to happen he had to remove our military presence in Afghanistan by Aug. 31, an arbitrary date that invited the disaster. When he signaled his intentions, the country collapsed: the government fled, the Afghan military disappeared, and the Taliban marched into Kabul unopposed.
It wasn’t supposed to happen so fast. In fact, it shouldn’t have happened at all. Our military leaders should have warned the president that his decision was inviting disaster. They should have insisted that the way to keep the Taliban at bay was to continue doing what we had been doing successfully: keeping enough troops on the ground to support the Afghan military, provide them training, intelligence, and a backup from the air. It was working: there hadn’t been an American casualty in this “endless war” since February 2020.
Did Austin and Milley fail to warn the president that a removal of American troops — especially a hasty withdrawal during the Taliban’s summer fighting season — would be seen as weakness and lead to disaster? If they failed to do so, they should resign.
Maybe Austin and Milley did warn the president. But Biden has insisted that he was operating from a consensus among his advisers. If Biden was lying, Austin and Milley should have resigned. Instead, they now bear the blame for closing the U.S. air base at Bagram, for handing over billions in military equipment and supplies to the enemy, and for causing irreparable harm to the reputation of America’s military as a fighting force.
Will Austin and Milley stand by President Biden on the anniversary of 9/11 while he boasts about the extraordinarily successful evacuation of over 100,000 Americans and Afghan supporters from Kabul? Will their silence endorse Biden’s serial lies about everything from Trump’s deal with the Taliban, for the failure of our intelligence, for the cowardice of Afghan troops, for having maintained his credibility with our allies?
Will Austin’s and Milley’s silence signal approval of the president’s colossal blunder, of his shameful failure to rescue the hundreds of Americans and the thousands of Afghan partners left behind, and of his refusal to accept responsibility for the damage done to America’s image around the world?
Whatever happened to accountability?
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County. He can be reached at cmilot@embarqmail.com.