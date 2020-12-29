As I recently surfed my Facebook page, I noticed a truism that I thought should be expanded on. It read as follows:
• "When we give billions of taxpayers’ dollars to bail out corporate farmers; it’s called being fair. (Trump gave $32 billion to farmers due to his inability to negotiate a comprehensive trade agreement with China.)
• "When we give billions to bail out banks; it’s good for the economy. (The banks grossed over $10 billion in fees and administrative costs for administering the COVID-19 funds to small businesses.)
• "When we give trillions to billionaires; it's good for America. (The Trump tax cuts gave the richest 1% of taxpayers an average of $50,000: that’s 75 times more than the tax cut for the bottom 80%, which averaged $645.00.)"
Somehow, however, when we need money for human suffering for things like affordable health care, veterans benefits, aid to the homeless, funds for education, funds for SNAP (the food stamp program), a Social Security increase for the elderly, and student loan forgiveness, we are suddenly concerned about the deficit and socialism. "Oh my God, it's a handout," shout most conservatives.
I can recall when it was standard for working Americans to prepare for their future by having a rainy day fund. Every family was encouraged to save enough money to last at least six months in the event there was a catastrophe.
However, the Trump tax cuts and the handling of COVID-19 relief funding have proven that philosophy only applied to the poor and working class. Big business and large corporations have cried the loudest about needing assistance from the government. But it's not labeled socialism then; it’s called corporate welfare. Big business and large corporations benefited the most from the stimulus packages and the tax cuts. In fact, one month into the pandemic it was big business and large corporations who were standing in line to receive aid from the government.
Just think: the airlines made record profits during the past five years on the backs of consumers. They increased flight prices, cut routes and charged for passenger baggage. I am convinced that airline shareholders made out well during the past five years. However, the airlines and publicly traded companies received more than $1 billion from the economic stimulus package that was meant for small businesses. “That was good for the economy” and not viewed as a handout. Why are the airlines not required to have a rainy day fund?
Nearly 300 publicly traded companies have reported receiving money through the Paycheck Protection Program, which was part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Recipients included 43 companies with more than 500 workers, the maximum allowed by the program. Several other recipients were prosperous enough to pay their executives $2 million or more. That was "good for America."
A company based in Costa Mesa, California, that provides artificial intelligence technology paid its chief executive $18.7 million in total compensation in 2018, while his brother was paid $13.9 million. Their company received $6.9 million from the stimulus package. Similarly, a New Jersey pharmaceutical company paid its CEO $2.6 million in 2019 and then received $4.8 million from the government program.
Chain restaurants and hotels were able to obtain tens of millions of dollars from the first pool of $349 billion in forgivable PPP loans. Other travel-related business, however, were by and large kicked to the curb.
Surprisingly, at least 13 of 300 publicly traded companies that received small business stimulus money gave $170 million of it back; others said they planned to keep the money.
By and large, stimulus funding went to large companies who previously had satisfied their shareholders and executives but cried they were broke when the pandemic hit in order to receive handouts from the government. The amazing and ironic part about all of this is that when it was proposed that we forgive student loans, there were those who cried foul, calling it socialism. They said nothing, however, when some companies that admitted they didn't need it received taxpayer money and then refused to give it back.
I am not a socialist. However, I do believe we should not call hard-working taxpayers socialist because they need assistance during this pandemic. I think while we're bailing out the automobile industry, big and small businesses, shareholders, banks and others, we also should be bailing out those individuals who are struggling to buy food, pay their mortgage, rent and utilities, or repay they student loans.
Let’s invest in programs that offer Americans a hand up not a handout. That’s not socialism. That's investment in the future of America.
Hezekiah Brown is a resident of Elizabeth City.