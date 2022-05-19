As Ukraine fights valiantly against the Russian invasion of its country, I am puzzled by those in our own country who want America to ignore Putin’s war crimes and genocide. Political consultant David Plouffe says Donald Trump is “Putin’s not-so-sleeper agent on American soil.” U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has declined to support aid for Ukraine. The Putin wing of the Republican Party and its supporters — Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Marjorie Taylor Greene, J.D. Vance and Tulsi Gabbard ask — Why should we get involved?
Fox News conspiracy theorist and rabble-rouser Carlson has been called an “arm of the Kremlin” by former Trump official Alyssa Farah. Tim Miller, writing for Bulwark, says Trump is “pushing a message right out of Putin’s anti-American playbook.” Sycophantic Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas says he disagrees with Trump’s assessment of Putin, but will not condemn Trump’s remarks.
David Rothkopf, a professor of international relations, author and CEO, declares that Trump “reminds America again that he not on our side, that he supports a brutal dictator who has launched a barbarous attack against an innocent European neighbor, a democracy of 45 million people.” Political historian Mark C. Johnson calls Trump’s applauding of Putin’s attack on Ukraine — the former president described it as “genius” — as among the most reprehensible things an American politician has ever said.” Political activist Brian Fallon says Trump has provided propaganda videos to help Putin and hurt Ukraine.
Brooklyn law school assistant professor Andrew Jennings notes that “President Biden, working with NATO allies, has adeptly created the conditions for what would have been unthinkable mere weeks ago: Ukraine could win this war on the battlefield, and the Putin regime could fall. Right now, these should be the goals we all contribute to.”
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, says the global unity in support of Ukraine is “unlike anything we’ve seen since the terrorist attacks of 9/11.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, called Putin a “small, feral-eyed man trying to shape the world where Russia would be an empire again, but that’s not going to happen.”
“Biden has united NATO in a way that Trump never could,” says Condoleezza Rice, a Republican former secretary of state. Biden has united NATO and Putin’s war has induced Finland and Sweden and perhaps other nations to become part of NATO. She also says Putin is delusional and erratic, displaying an “ever-deepening, delusional rendering of history, blaming Lenin for the foundation of Kyiv in Ukraine.”
Biden is negotiating on a higher plane than we are used to seeing. He is attacking Putin where he lives — his bank accounts, his businesses, and those of the Russian oligarchs who make up his primary support. Biden and the European Union together have shut down the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which Russia depends on for income.
New sanctions restrict Russian imports from the U.S., including semiconductor chips and other technical equipment Russia needs for defense. Russia is now reduced to using appliance parts to repair their military equipment. Sanctions have removed Russia from the banking system that serves 200 countries, essentially freezing Russian banking transactions. That has been described as a “nuclear option” for its impact on banking. Biden has frozen all Russian assets in the U.S., and Sweden has frozen all Russian bank accounts.
Putin is staring down at a public that does not support his aggressive actions against its neighbor. Economic sanctions are putting pressure on the Russian people, who were already struggling under the Russian economy, and it’s bringing Russia to a state of collapse.
Biden promised long ago that he would not send troops to defend foreign countries, and he is trying to hold to that pledge. Europe is preparing for the uncomfortable costs of shutting off the pipeline, but they support Ukraine.
So, why should we get involved? Because democracy is constantly under attack from dictators like Putin and would-be dictators like Donald Trump. Because our own democracy is strengthened by other democracies, and because peace and freedom don’t have a price tag.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.