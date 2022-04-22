I eat lunch on Tuesdays with a group of men who are 70-ish.
We don’t take attendance, but we can count on most of the guys to show up. The only thing that keeps them away is work.
Yeah. Work!
The lawyer is so busy, he sees his first clients at 6 a.m. The commercial real estate investor is up by 4:30 a.m.
The food wholesaler had cataract surgery and suffered double vision for a few weeks. He asked one of his employees to drive him around to see customers from Greenville to Nags Head while he recovered.
The “retired” doctor in the bunch has been seeing patients three days a week, but is cutting back to just one day weekly after his 75th birthday.
I feel like a malingerer, having ceased to draw a paycheck after 70.
Welcome to the new, Old Age. My Tuesday lunch bunch is not unusual.
The president-elect of my Rotary Club is 80 already. His successor will be 80 when he takes over in 15 months.
I didn’t vote for Joe Biden, but there he is at nearly 80, trying.
Diana’s real estate office is full of agents who screamed at the Beatles when they debuted on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. Our electrician will be 77 this year.
My friend, Frank, has delivered Meals on Wheels for years to clients who are younger than he is.
What’s going on here?
Longevity is up and birthrates are down. If you take Required Minimum Distributions from a retirement account, you may have noticed that this year the IRS has lengthened the life expectancy table to 120 years.
When I started in the investment business nearly 40 years ago, the same table (IRS Form 590), ended at age 95. This is a big deal for our society. It is good news for individuals, but explains why Social Security, Medicare and public pension plans are under financial stress.
It's also why my lunch group is still working.
At the same time, Americans, and Westerners generally, are having fewer babies. A lot fewer. The country’s fertility rate has been below the replacement rate for eight years. The average American woman has 1.78 children over her lifetime. College educated women, have even fewer, about 1.6.
It isn’t just COVID subsidies that are keeping people out of the workforce; there are fewer of them.
China is expected to have 30 million fewer manufacturing workers by 2025, according to its Ministry of Education, the result of 30 years of a one-child national policy. That is millions fewer folks to make all the stuff we buy from Asia. Nearby Taiwan has the lowest birthrate in the developed world, 1.07 children per couple.
Legalized abortion has claimed 62 million lives since 1973 in the United States, reducing the supply of workers under 50.
Work has changed, too. None of my lunch buddies have to do any heavy lifting in their workplaces. Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan once observed that the American economy has gotten lighter over the years.
Facebook (now Meta) has more than 3 billion customers worldwide and 71,980 employees. They oversee an algorithm. Microsoft’s 182,268 workers manufacture software primarily. This used to be produced on a floppy disk or a compact disk. Now that software is weightless, traveling over the internet at nearly the speed of light.
My engineer dad turned 102 this month. He filled out his state and federal tax returns himself. In ink. The state of North Carolina has renewed his driver’s license for five years, sight unseen.
He is amazed by all the aging workers because he remembers me and my college classmates demonstrating against the military-industrial complex 60 years ago. He never dreamed he had produced a generation of workaholics.
Doug Gardner still sets an alarm clock in the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.