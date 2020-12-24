Three-hundred thousand dead from COVID-19. Sixteen-million infected with the coronavirus. California had to reorder thousands more body bags. And still, President Donald Trump does not promote wearing masks — the absolute best thing we can do to curb the virus. Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and their ilk continue to deny the undeniable, holding holiday parties for hundreds of people and rallies where supporters do not wear masks because their leader does not promote the wearing of masks. Unbelievable —and irresponsible.
Hundreds of former Justice Department attorneys, dozens of Bush and Reagan White House lawyers, more than 500 military officers and countless Republicans spoke out against the incompetence, divisiveness, and the amoral and dishonorable spirit of the Trump administration. And that was before Trump and his minions started calling the results of the election false. Trump and his legal team have now lost 59 lawsuits claiming election fraud without proof of any kind. Unbelievable and irresponsible. And undemocratic.
Most of us learned all we really needed to know about Trump when he crudely imitated and made fun of a disabled reporter from the speaker’s platform at a rally before the 2016 election. We wonder how anyone could support such a mean-spirited person for any public office. And yet, some did.
What happened to the Republican Party? Republicans did not always kiss the king’s boots. They used to stand up to corruption and lawlessness, call out treasonous behavior, self-dealing and emoluments, expose conspiracies and work toward better government. They used to be the party of big ideas. Now we have the praise of white supremacists, QAnon and other conspiracy theorists, enriching the rich, promoting violence from the speaker’s platform, fomenting hatred and vengeance against those who disagree, and lies, lies, lies.
Trump has prospered by more than $8 million during his administration, accepting illegal emoluments and promoting himself and his businesses. He is currently begging for contributions to his political action committee, which has garnered another $3 million in contributions since his defeat, from followers who think he will run again in 2024.
Trump has no intention of running again because he has been soundly defeated, and he won’t allow the possibility of another defeat. Most of that money will no doubt go into his own pocket, perhaps toward paying off the $450 million debt he owes to unspecified foreign lenders.
But the shine has worn thin. Some Republicans are grumbling that Trump is using money needed for the Georgia Senate runoff to finance his baseless election fraud lawsuits. Others object to his threatening dealings with state Republican leaders who will not or cannot do his bidding. Even some MAGA hatters have criticized the lies. And Vladimir Putin and Mitch McConnell have now recognized Joe Biden as president-elect.
Republican Karl Rove, a GOP stalwart in the election fraud campaign, finally capitulated with the confirmation of Biden’s election by the Electoral College, saying in the Wall Street Journal that the election was done and settled and Trump was “beginning to look like a sore loser.” Indeed.
But it’s not just Trump who is a sore loser: it is also the Republican Party. Rick Wilson, a Republican with long roots in the GOP, says Trump is leaving behind the “worst scum” of the GOP to continue the destruction he began. Stephen Miller, for instance, the architect of the policy of separating migrant children from their parents and who promoted conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud. Ted Cruz, who has continued to instigate baseless lawsuits to try to overturn the election for his own political ambitions. Republican senators who have threatened to disrupt the constitutional process of ratifying the vote and 126 Republican House members who signed onto the Texas lawsuit filed before the U.S. Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to interfere with the election.
Anti-democratic, politically and morally corrosive and dangerous, those who put personal ambition above the constitution and the rule of law, who prostitute themselves on the altar of power and greed, remain in the party to continue to betray democracy. Including six from North Carolina.
Et tu, Brute?
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.