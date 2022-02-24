Donald Trump is now admitting that he tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 election by using then Vice President Mike Pence to deny the electors in seven states that voted for Biden. In his recent Conroy, Texas, rally, Trump maintained that it was perfectly legal for Pence to refuse to count the electors for Biden. It’s not.
In claiming it could have been done, it appears Trump blundered into confirming the truth — that Trump knew Biden won and that the only way to stay in power was to try and overturn the election.
Trump’s claim ignores the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which sets forth the process for counting electors and makes clear that the only action to be undertaken by the vice president is to open the envelopes. A law is currently being drafted to emphasize and clarify the vice president’s responsibilities under the act, educating the “semi-literate former president,” says George Conway of The Lincoln Project.
With his admission about overturning the election, conservative writer Bill Kristol says Trump “said the quiet part out loud.” Trump further incited his mob to protest loudly if he is indicted for criminal actions he committed both before and during his presidency, most obviously the fraudulent reporting of his assets in tax returns and loan applications.
Trump also promised that if he is re-elected to the presidency in 2024, he will pardon all 700 insurrectionists convicted of mob action on Jan. 6, 2021. Overturn the Court’s judgments of the guilt of hundreds of insurrectionists? Chris Krebs, former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under Trump, said, “He’s radicalizing his base to be his personal brown shirts.”
Conway adds, “it is time to read Trump his rights.” Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner asks, “Will this finally move prosecutors to hold him accountable for his crimes?”
Former Richard Nixon White House counsel John Dean says that “failure to confront tyranny encourages bad behavior.”
“This is beyond being a demagogue,” Dean says of Trump. “He is denying the rule of law. This is the stuff of dictators.”
Richard Painter, White House ethics counselor under George W. Bush, says, “This is giving aid and comfort to an insurrection within the meaning of the 14th Amendment, Section 3, and Trump is constitutionally disqualified from running for office.”
Philip Klein, editor of the conservative National Review says, “Trump has already inflicted more than enough damage on the country simply because his fragile ego prevented him from acknowledging that he lost the 2020 election. But the January 6 Capitol riot, which followed months of Trump whipping supporters into a frenzy with his stolen election claims, did not teach him to be more responsible with his rhetoric. So he continues to make one reckless statement after another.”
Trump has assaulted our rule of law and our judiciary. He fears being indicted for multiple crimes exposed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis. Joe Scarbrough says he is “running scared.” Richard Luscombe, writing for Raw Story, says “The walls are closing in. The legal net is tightening and the House of Trump is crumbling.” Law professor Kimberly Wehle reminds us that Trump is no longer president, “so he’s not immune from prosecution any more.”
Trump’s son Eric Trump pleaded the fifth 500 times in a six-hour deposition before James, fearing the truth might incriminate him. He incriminated himself with 500 refusals to provide information. The 1/6 Select Committee is investigating Ivanka Trump for criminal actions, and her father, the disgraced twice-impeached former president, has derided the action as “going after children.”
Really? Ivanka Trump is a 40-year-old adviser who served a pivotal role in the Trump administration. How is it not appropriate to subpoena her to report to the Jan. 6 Committee?
Pepe the Frog, an anthropomorphic humanoid internet meme, has been adopted by Trump’s far-right supporters as a symbol of racist, anti-Semitic and bigoted rhetoric. The flag of the imaginary right-wing nation Kekistan, ruled by Pepe the Frog, was flown during the Capitol insurrection. Did they think the insurrection was a joke?
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.