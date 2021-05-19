“Judge shopping” has been a common strategy to a political end in our modern time. Lawsuits are organized around convenient plaintiffs who afford the legal question at hand — and the political end tied to it — to be brought before a judge deemed politically and philosophically aligned with the desired outcome. This is certainly not a pattern that gives people great confidence in blind justice but nonetheless is an understandable calculation from those who are responsible for securing the preferred judicial result in a case.
In California judge shopping is institutionalized to a degree by the right of both sides to refuse one judge before a case begins. It’s a kind of judge Russian roulette, if you will, where each side starts with a known blank. We saw this widely played out during the Trump administration when seeking a favorable judge resulted in nationwide injunctions against presidential policies.
Here locally during the tenure of the Andrew Brown Jr. shooting protests, there have been attempts to manipulate the course of justice as well.
First there were calls for the resignation of Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten. This demand was different than judge shopping as it did not seem to be motivated by affecting a judicial determination. Rather this was about political dissatisfaction with an elected official. The argument was the sheriff was not as transparent as some thought he promised to be when elected.
I do not take issue with the political disagreement as it is subjective. I appreciated that those involved didn’t make this demand with the threat of burning and pillaging as has happened in other communities. I imagine this will influence people’s vote in the next election for sheriff and that is how political disputes about elected officials should be resolved.
I was, however, disheartened with the fact this demand for Sheriff Wooten’s resignation appeared to be influenced by many people’s lack of knowledge of the state law dictating the terms of releasing police body camera footage that restricted the sheriff’s ability to respond to the demands.
Anyone who knows this sheriff knows responding compassionately to his constituents is his go-to posture. I don’t think his critics are acting justly to demand from him what the law prohibits him from doing. Taking dissatisfaction to the Legislature to change the law rather than using the lack of knowledge about it as justification to unfairly criticize him on this point would seem far more sincere and effective to me.
The broad brushes we see used against law enforcement more and more divide us, bring no good result and serve no good purpose. The same officer who risks his own life to save a victim of domestic violence is now being spit at and having obscenities screamed at the end of their nose.
Transparency is demanded on the one hand while anger reigns when a whole picture of the person pursued by law enforcement is exposed. Folks want to know and reveal everything they can about law enforcement officers to include their home addresses, etc., to intimidate and campaign in advance of any legal proceeding for a conclusion they are evil, yet cry unfair if anyone dares raise the specter of past history regarding the person wanted again for illegal activity.
Now the latest demand is to replace this area’s district attorney, Andrew Womble, with an appointed special prosecutor. The governor indicates this is his preference as does his sidekick, the attorney general.
For what? Because DA Womble has a relationship in his job with law enforcement. He knows the officers as would any prosecutor or defense attorney working in this area.
Do I think for one minute this is disqualifying? No. DA Womble has done an exceptional job in my view, not losing sight of his judicial responsibilities in this event and reminding others of the same. He made a statement explaining the legal limitations on his ability to address the specifics of an ongoing investigation and has stuck to it. He has been prepared and consistent whenever he has spoken out. No pandering. No manipulation. This, in my opinion, has made him fodder for the demand he be replaced.
Like judge shopping, those with a desire for a particular outcome and the politics that go with it, don’t like the odds with our elected DA who makes clear his obligation is to the law alone. They like the better odds from their perspective of the massaged process of, “bringing in a special prosecutor” where the selection process might more easily be subject to the winds of politics.
Manipulation to an end and politics is not what we need any more of in the pursuit of justice. We elected DA Womble do a job, and are grateful he is not being intimidated into walking away from it.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.