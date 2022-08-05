“Gaslight” is the name of a 1944 movie in which a husband uses trickery to make his wife think she is going crazy so she won't realize he is stealing from her. Since then, the term “gaslighting” has come to mean using deception to make people doubt the truth of their reality.

One example of gaslighting is the attempt by the White House to convince people the economy is not entering a recession despite declines in the real Gross Domestic Product over the first two quarters of this year. They hope the public will believe them if they just keep denying that the common definition of a recession is two successive quarters of GDP contraction.