“Gaslight” is the name of a 1944 movie in which a husband uses trickery to make his wife think she is going crazy so she won't realize he is stealing from her. Since then, the term “gaslighting” has come to mean using deception to make people doubt the truth of their reality.
One example of gaslighting is the attempt by the White House to convince people the economy is not entering a recession despite declines in the real Gross Domestic Product over the first two quarters of this year. They hope the public will believe them if they just keep denying that the common definition of a recession is two successive quarters of GDP contraction.
They don’t want the dreaded "r-word" in the news just before the midterm elections because people will blame the political party in power. And there is legitimate concern that talk of a recession can be a self-fulfilling prophesy because people will slow their spending if they perceive the economy to be slowing down.
But this gaslighting is not fooling anybody. Ordinary people are struggling to pay bills due to higher prices, so it feels like an economic recession.
According to the latest Morning Consult poll, the majority of registered voters think the economy is already in recession. The survey found that 78% of Republicans think the economy is in recession, and even 53% of Democrats agree.
More crucially for the upcoming elections, 65% of independent voters think the economy is in recession. Republicans are going to vote for the candidate with the "R" after their name, and Democrats will vote for the one with a "D," so independent voters actually decide elections.
Another gaslighting attempt is the name “Inflation Reduction Act” given to the Democrats' new bill they claim will invest approximately $300 billion in "deficit reduction" and $369 billion in "energy security and climate change" programs over the next 10 years. It should be called the “Inflation Nothing Act” because it won’t reduce inflation.
The Pennsylvania University Wharton School released a study which concludes: “The Act would very slightly increase inflation until 2024 and decrease inflation thereafter. These point estimates are statistically indistinguishable from zero, thereby indicating low confidence that the legislation will have any impact on inflation.”
Supporters claim it would reduce inflation by decreasing the budget deficit, but the Wharton study finds it would not begin reducing the deficit until 2027. The spending provisions kick in before the revenue provisions, so the act would actually increase the deficit — and thus inflation — during the first few years.
The bill's backers claim the provision permitting Medicare to negotiate drug prices would drive down healthcare costs to reduce inflation. But this would have negligible impact on overall inflation.
And the act would increase taxes and fund more IRS agents to perform tax audits. The Joint Committee on Taxation is a nonpartisan congressional committee, and they estimate the act would increase tax collection by $54 billion per year.
Raising taxes is the worst thing to do during a recession. And corporations pass on higher taxes to customers by raising prices, which increases inflation.
Another gaslighting attempt is claiming the act just closes “tax loopholes” rather than raising taxes. But what they call “loopholes” were specifically written into the tax code to encourage business investment in equipment and buildings. Eliminating these provisions would lead to less business investment, fewer well-paying jobs, and more jobs moving offshore.
Nobody can fix a problem until they admit that it exists, so political gaslighters can never fix anything. But in less than 100 days, people will have the chance to vote for change.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter who lives in Pasquotank County.