The 1960s police drama “Dragnet” opened with the statement: “The story you are about to hear is true. Only the names have been changed to protect the innocent.” Today, names are being changed to protect those guilty of poor policy decisions.

The Biden administration contends that two consecutive quarters of declining economic activity does not necessarily mean the economy is in a recession. But in regard to recessions, the AP Stylebook states: “A common definition is two straight quarters of economic contraction.” The real gross domestic product fell during both the first and second quarters, but according to the administration, the country is not really in a recession because unemployment hasn’t risen.