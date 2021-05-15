What do you get a retired Navy guy for his 101st birthday?
How about a Zoom call with a room full of young crewmen from the nuclear attack submarine, Idaho, eager to learn what it was like aboard the World War II battleship, Idaho?
Dad connected with Cdr. Nicholas Meyers, skipper of sub, Idaho, on the webpage for WWII Idaho. They hit it off right away and became pen pals. BB-42 was commissioned in 1919, the largest battleship in the U.S. Navy. Last year, the Navy “laid the keel” for SSN-799, the fifth Idaho ship in the Navy.
When I secretly mentioned to Cdr. Meyers that Dad was turning 101 on May 16, he proposed an all hands Zoom call with the crew for his birthday, two days before Armed Forces Day. Meyers’ mantra for his new team is, “Tough, Ready Proud.” He asked my father to address the crew on pride, patriotism and his motivation for enlisting in the Navy.
Representatives of the Navy Times and the Electric Boat Co. recorded the event. Dad was whistled aboard with the greeting, “Lt. Gardner arriving.”
“What we’re focused on is the first sea trip of the next Idaho,” Cdr. Meyers said before turning the floor over to my father.
Dad confessed to being “uncomfortable” as a recent college graduate in 1942 with a civilian job supervising older men whose sons were already fighting in Europe and the Pacific. He enlisted, applying his engineering degree to learning engine room operations aboard the USS Illinois in New York City.
Suitably prepared for combat after a few weeks, he boarded a train to San Francisco to be dispatched into the Pacific theater. Dad made the trip from California to Guadalcanal aboard the converted car ferry, “Weehauwken,” chockfull of 14-inch artillery shells and 90-pound bags of gunpowder. A chief petty officer offered him a parachute instead of a life vest. “You’ll need it if the (slur for Japanese) put a torpedo below our waterline,” the chief told him.
Over the next 2½ years, Dad kept the four engines of the Idaho humming from Iwo Jima to Okinawa and to Tokyo Bay. Along the way, they were attacked by four Japanese kamikaze suicide planes.
“Marine anti-aircraft gunners were better shots than our Navy guys,” shooting down three of the planes, he explained to friendly grumbling from some of the Navy enlisted.
Several of the 20- and 30-something crewmen of the sub, Idaho, had questions.
How was shore leave, one asked?
“Two cans of warm beer and a game of softball,” Dad said.
He recalled taking a softball team ashore in a launch and returning tired and sweaty, but inadvertently flying an Admiral’s flag. The Idaho’s executive officer whistled the crew to attention as Dad and his ballplayers staggered aboard without an Admiral.
On another occasion, Dad sneaked into a darkened wardroom to make himself a baloney sandwich prior to standing duty in the stifling engine room. An officer chased my dungaree-clad father away.
Did he ever drive the ship, a sub’s ensign asked?
“I was afraid to go on the bridge because I was afraid they’d chase me away,” Dad said.
My father brought the Idaho to the mothball fleet in Norfolk in October 1945. He was a civilian in Manhattan early in 1946 when the New York Times announced that the Idaho was being towed into Newark the next morning. “My big, beautiful ship was being towed to Newark to be scrapped to make refrigerators,” he said.
The patriotism, camaraderie and can-do attitude of those on BB-42, “the Big Spud,” live on in the young men and women of SSN-799, “Silent Spud.”
Doug Gardner sometimes commands a motorboat on the Pasquotank River.