“Trump Putin” was a slogan covering the internet following Trump’s Helsinki meeting with Vladimir Putin in 2018, dubbed “Making Russia Great Again.“ The most-looked up word on the internet was “treason.” That was 2018. Now we have Trump calling Putin a “genius” for invading Ukraine, and belittling NATO, calling it a “paper tiger.” Liz Cheney calls those who follow Trump down the rabbit hole on this the “Putin wing of the GOP.”
George Will, conservative columnist for The Washington Post, says Trump has become “a strange orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve.” Republican candidates for office are now saying they are Republicans, not Trumpists. Will calls Trump “the suppurating wound on American life,” while Trump-endorsed candidates like David Perdue in Georgia, Ted Budd in North Carolina and Jan McGeachin in Idaho continue to fall in the polls. Trumpist Senate candidate J.D. Vance, he of the famous line, “I really don’t care what happens in Ukraine,” is now changing his tune. Now what is happening is a “tragedy,” he says.
President Biden has brought the world together in an unprecedented condemnation of Putin’s attack on Ukraine. Major corporations — BP, Exxon Mobil, Maersk, Visa and MasterCard and others — have left Russia, abandoning their investments in solidarity with Ukraine. Liquor stores have taken vodka off their shelves. The global governing body of soccer, FIFA, has denounced Russia’s actions, and EUFA, the European governing body, has canceled championship meets planned for Russia. The International Olympic Committee has condemned Russia’s actions. The International Taekwondo and Judo Federation took away Putin’s honorary black belt. Take that, Vladimir!
Russian troops inside Ukraine are said to be walking away from their tanks because they have no food or gas. Citizens in Russia are protesting Putin’s actions, leading him to threaten protesters with 15-year sentences. Levin McDermott, columnist for St. Louis Today, pronounces Volodymyr Zelinskyy “a new hero for Americans” because of his bold stand against Russian invasion. Zelinskyy has “shown us what courage in leaders looks like.”
McDermott castigates House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for his cowardice — “darting away from the cameras like a startled cat,” as he describes it — in his refusal to publicly call out U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, for speaking at a white-supremacist gathering where “supposed” Americans were chanting their support for Putin. McDermott describes this as the “opposite of courage,” and he calls it “a defining characteristic of elected Republicans today.”
McDermott reminds us that this is the same Zelenskyy who Trump tried to strong-arm in 2019 by withholding military aid Ukraine desperately needed to shore up its defenses against Russia. Now, Zelenskyy is pinned-down in Kviv, “predicting his own death but defiantly rallying his country to stand firm against Putin. And McCarthy cannot muster the courage to mouth the words, ‘Rep. Green should not have spoken to that racist, pro-Putin gathering.’” Such cowardice has no place in our democracy.
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy has called for the U.S. and the world to make Ukraine’s skies a no-fly zone, because Russia is bombing Ukrainian cities, targeting citizen housing, schools and hospitals. Putin reneged on his promise of a temporary cease-fire — twice — to allow non-combatant citizens to leave Ukraine, and instead fired on the convoy. The U.S. and other NATO members are seeking ways to assist Ukraine without giving Putin reason to use nuclear weapons.
Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence has criticized Trump supporters who cheer Putin’s actions against Ukraine, saying the support of Putin has no place in American politics. Trump claims that if he were still president, Putin would not have attacked Ukraine, but he did not mention that while president, he held up military aid to Ukraine, trying to blackmail Zelenskyy to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter, which Ukrainian prosecutors had already done and found no wrongdoing.
With the Russian invasion getting more horrific, Trump and his allies are “frantically erasing the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine,” says Greg Sargent, columnist for the Washington Post. “Trump absurdly claims that as president he stood strong behind Ukraine and NATO, while his spinners comically downplay his corrupt and deeply malevolent betrayal of our ally.”
In an 84-minute diatribe at the Four Seasons, Trump continued his false complaints to top Republican donors that the election was stolen, praised brutal leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un as being “seriously tough” and mused that he wants his people to act like Kim’s generals, giving Trump “total control,” standing up and snapping to attention on command.
Trump’s dictatorship is alive and well in the Republican party.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.