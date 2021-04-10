It’s understandable that new Elizabeth City City Manager Montré Freeman wants to address the city’s critical problem of aging water and sewer infrastructure as soon as possible. It’s been over a year — and prior to his tenure — since a consultant told city officials the city needs to spend some $37 million over the next 10 years to improve its water and sewer lines and treatment systems.
What’s more, as Freeman himself noted this week, the city’s future ability to grow hangs on its ability to provide wastewater capacity to potential new employers and housing developers. It was just last year — again, prior to Freeman’s tenure — that city officials warned that the city could face a state-issued moratorium on development if they don’t increase the city’s sewer capacity.
So there is both need and urgency for these improvements to get done as soon as possible. What’s less understandable is why the city needs to raise city property taxes by so much next year to get the work started.
As The Daily Advance reported this week, Freeman’s proposed $67.7 million spending plan for next year would raise the city’s property tax rate by 10 cents — from 65 cents per $100 of property valuation to 75 cents. If enacted, it would be the largest city property tax hike in modern memory. The city’s last property tax rate hike, in 2017, was 1.5 cents.
Explaining the 15-percent tax hike proposal, Freeman said it’s needed to boost the city’s fund balance as it prepares to borrow money for these much-needed improvements. Freeman pointed out the city has had to borrow from its general fund’s fund balance — essentially its reserve account — the past two years, including $500,000 this year, just to balance its budget. Those transfers have dropped the fund balance’s total to 19.5 percent of city expenditures, which is above the 15 percent level set by City Council policy and well above the 8 percent minimum recommended by the N.C. Local Government Commission.
While the city finance director said the fund balance is still at “a good level,” Freeman apparently wants it to be better, much better. According to the city, if the 10-cent tax hike is adopted in full, the fund balance would rise to 32 percent of expenditures — more than twice the rate in city policy and four times what the LGC recommends as a minimum.
Freeman explained he wants the higher amount because he doesn’t “want the city to be in a bad position on paper” when it approaches the LGC for approval to borrow money to pay for the sewer improvements. He said it’s important to show the LGC “we are making decisions to increase our fund balance and we are not borrowing it to balance our budget.”
That’s a compelling argument. Less compelling is the idea that the city needs to build up its fund balance by so much in a single year. Why not instead propose raising the property tax rate incrementally, say by 2.5 cents a year for four years? Surely the LGC would base any decision on the city’s future borrow-worthiness on intentions as well as track record. Having a plan to raise just as much revenue over a longer period of time would be just as convincing and less onerous for taxpayers.
A proposed 10-cent tax property hike to pay for infrastructure also seems out of touch with the current political moment. Thanks to the Biden administration, the city is already in line to receive $5.2 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Freeman acknowledged this week that all of that money needs to go toward sewer infrastructure. It’s also a safe bet the city will receive even more millions from the American Jobs Act, which is the $2 trillion infrastructure plan Biden recently unveiled. The plan aims to pay for just the kind of infrastructure the city needs to replace.
Finally, a 10-cent tax hike should be a non-starter in a city election year. With the mayor and all eight city councilors scheduled to be on the fall ballot — five of whom voted to raise their salaries by $250 a month last year — any tax hike, much less a 15-percent one, could be a foolhardy proposition. Of course, the election could be delayed until the spring because of problems with the U.S. Census. But if we were an elected official, we wouldn’t count on voters forgetting a 10-cent tax hike by then.
Council needs to step in here and do the responsible thing for both the city and taxpayers. Some tax increase may be warranted to help borrow for these improvements, but it shouldn’t be 15 percent.
— The Daily Advance