It's a fact: sometimes even the smartest of people say, or in our current age, post or tweet incredibly stupid things.
Congressman Greg Murphy of all people should know this. Two years ago, North Carolina's 3rd District congressman deleted — the modern age's feeble equivalent of admitting "I misspoke" — his post to Twitter claiming Kamala Harris was picked as President Joe Biden's vice presidential only because of her "race and color."
And last year, Murphy deleted a second tweet callously responding to a Muslim member of Congress' tweet in the aftermath of a Capitol police officer's death at the hands of a man who hit him with his car. U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted her condolences to the officer's family and said the attack "would have been worse" if the attacker had had an AR-15 instead of just a knife. Murphy's tweet in response to Omar was "Would have been worse @IIhan if they had been flying planes into the buildings also."
Those experiences should have convinced Murphy of the value of thinking before he speaks. Or types.
Apparently they didn't. As has been widely reported, the congressman, amid the backlash over the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of its Roe v. Wade abortion decision and in response to someone else's tweet, tweeted June 26 that "No one forces anyone to have sex."
In his apparent zeal to type a quick comeback to whomever he was responding to, Murphy, a supporter of the court's decision, obviously forgot about the more than 460,000 people in the U.S. age 12 and older the U.S. Justice Department says are either raped or the victim of sexual assault every year. He also didn't think about the 2,769 people who reported being raped in North Carolina in 2020, according to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
At least he didn't for a couple of hours. As he did with the Harris and Omar tweets, Murphy deleted his "No one forces anyone to have sex" tweet after only two hours, according to ProPublica, which tracks the deletion of tweets by members of Congress.
Murphy, who is being challenged for re-election this fall by Democrat Barbara Gaskins, explained his tweet to Greenville-based WITN-TV this way: “Sex is a term I’ve always used when dealing with consensual action,” Murphy said. “Intercourse when forced or nonconsensual is assault or rape, and that is abhorrent. I deleted the tweet when I noticed it was being misinterpreted or misconstrued. I regret any confusion this has caused.”
"Sex is a term I've always used when dealing with consensual action." When it comes to explaining dumb choices, Bill (It depends on what the meaning of is, is) Clinton himself couldn't have said it any better. At least Murphy, a urologist who claims to be the only medical doctor in Congress still engaged in active practice, understands that forced or nonconsensual sex is "abhorrent." But it's interesting he didn't also call what it actually is: a crime.
Murphy claimed he deleted the tweet after noticing it was "being misinterpreted or misconstrued." But no one misunderstood or misconstrued what he tweeted. Just as no one misunderstood Todd Akin, when he infamously claimed while running for the U.S. Senate in Missouri in 2012 that victims of "legitimate rape" rarely get pregnant, or when Richard Mourdock, a Senate candidate from Indiana, claimed during the same 2012 election cycle that life was "something that God intended," even if it happens "in that horrible situation of rape." Fortunately, neither of them got elected.
Murphy's response did contain the word "regret." However, he apparently was regretful only for the "confusion" his tweet caused, not his sheer stupidity for tweeting it.
We obviously expect our leaders to be careful with their words, particularly during fraught times like the aftermath of a Supreme Court decision overturning a right women have held for nearly 50 years. But we appreciate the fact that sometimes our leaders say or tweet stupid things, even incredibly stupid things like "No one forces anyone to have sex." That's why it's important for leaders to admit they were wrong when they say obviously wrong things, not just express regret that the rest of us aren't smart enough to understand their intent. — The Daily Advance