One of the best decisions Elizabeth City City Council has made in a while is one where they actually made no decision at all.
We’re talking about council’s near-unanimous vote several weeks ago to punt a decision on the future of the city-owned Verizon building to the next council that will be elected this spring.
For those who don’t recall, the city purchased the 1,271-square-foot building and its less-than-an acre site off East Ehringhaus Street in November 2019 with indeterminate plans for its use.
Those plans got clearer in 2020 when councilors learned renovating the building would cost $90,000. Given the structure has no historic value, councilors made the easy call to tear it down. That would have only cost $4,400.
The building has sat vacant since then. But in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by local sheriff’s deputies, some city councilors began floating new ideas about how to repurpose the building. Johnnie Walton initially suggested the city host a temporary exhibit on Brown in the building. He also floated the idea of converting it into a museum dedicated to the city’s African American heritage.
Neither idea went anywhere, but several weeks ago Walton revived the African American heritage museum idea. Walton, who sits on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Authority, suggested using occupancy tax funds for the project and connecting it to the African American Experience of Northeastern North Carolina, a trail of historic and cultural sites.
But several other councilors, specifically Michael Brooks and Darius Horton, weren’t impressed with the Verizon building. Both would like to see a standalone museum dedicated to telling the story of African Americans in Elizabeth City, but think the Verizon building is the wrong place to do it.
Horton, who recently visited an African American history museum in Wilson, said he’d like Elizabeth City to have something similar. He suggested letting the next city council, which, barring runoffs, will be elected May 17, make the decision. A near majority of councilors, including Walton, agreed.
The delay is the right call. It will give local officials more time to talk with community leaders about developing a future site for an African American heritage museum, which we think is a good idea.
One place they could go for advice is the museum Horton visited in Wilson, which is technically two museums: the Freeman Round House Museum, which is completely devoted to the life and work of Oliver Nestus Freeman, a stone mason-builder who built many homes and a number of churches in Wilson in the first half of the 20th century; and the African American Museum, which details the lives of Black residents of what once was known as east Wilson.
According to the museum’s curator, local residents led the drive in the late 1990s to raise enough funding to first convert the Freeman Round House — built by Freeman originally for returning African-American war veterans — into a museum and then build a second facility in 2018 on the same campus to house artifacts and exhibits from east Wilson. Local government did — and continues to — contribute some funding, but it’s residents who got the project started by holding bake sales and other community fundraisers. Most of the museums’ funding today comes from private donors.
Residents here could do the same, although we agree with Horton and Brooks — the Verizon building’s not the site for the museum. We’d urge city officials to hold discussions with ECSU historians about a site that holds significance to African Americans and pursue a museum there.
There no doubt will be those who pan the idea and say the city doesn’t need an African American heritage museum. They’ll point out that we already have Museum of the Albemarle which is devoted to — and does a good job of — telling the story of the northeastern part of the state.
But we think even officials at MOA would agree that you can never have too many places devoted to preserving our past and helping tell its story to current and future generations. Plus, having another museum, particularly one detailing the region’s rich African American past, is a surefire way to attract even more visitors to the city.
— The Daily Advance