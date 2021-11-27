“Best budget ever!” has been said about so many previous state budgets that it might seem like hyperbole to say it now about the one Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper recently signed into law after he and the Republican-led Legislature finally agreed on its contents.
Yes, the biennial spending plan’s approval was months late, and yes, because of GOP recalcitrance, it still doesn’t include an expansion of Medicaid to help our state’s lowest-paid workers afford health care. And yes, it includes GOP-authored policy provisions curbing the governor’s power during future emergencies that may ultimately prove unconstitutional.
But considering our state hasn’t had an approved budget since mid 2019, the two-year, $52.9 billion spending plan the governor signed a week ago is at least deserving of the title “best budget in a while.” Particularly for our often-neglected part of the state.
In addition to increasing spending statewide on water and sewer projects by $1.7 billion and by $1 billion on expanding broadband, both of which should benefit our infrastructure-needy local governments and high-speed internet-starved communities, the budget includes $6 billion for construction projects.
Thanks to the advocacy by both state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, $84 million of that money will come to Elizabeth City State University over the next two years. Included is $34 million for a new flight school; $40 million for a new residence hall; $7.5 million for a new dining facility; and $2.5 million for a sky bridge project on Weeksville Road to make crossing the busy highway to campus safer.
The budget also includes another $1.5 million for the N.C. Department of Justice to study the feasibility of building a crime lab on the ECSU campus. Also included is another $35 million to continue the NC Promise tuition-lowering program at ECSU and now, with the addition of Fayetteville State University, three other campuses in the UNC system.
ECSU isn’t the only beneficiary of direct appropriations in the budget. Perquimans County will get $4 million to complete the boat basin at its nascent Perquimans Marine Industrial Park, something the county manager described as a “game-changer” for the county. Edenton will get $5.2 million to buy the 600-acre Hayes Plantation and turn it into a tourism site. And Camden is getting $100,000 to improve boat ramps.
The budget also includes $5 million to kick-start the long-talked about Inner Banks ferry system project. Thanks to the advocacy of state Rep. Eddie Goodwin, R-Chowan, several ferry vessels could by plying the waters of Albemarle Sound as early as this time next year, connecting waterfront towns like Elizabeth City, Edenton, Hertford, Plymouth and Columbia.
Communities to our immediate south and east also benefit in the new spending plan. There’s $215 million for a new Brody School of Medicine building at East Carolina University in Greenville. Dare County, meanwhile, will receive $35 million to help build affordable housing to help attract workers needed to sustain the Outer Banks tourism industry in the long term.
Is the state’s new budget perfect? Of course not. It doesn’t include anywhere close to $1.7 billion Superior Court Judge David Lee says is needed to help narrow the state’s education funding inequities and finally meet our obligation under the state Constitution to provide all students, regardless of zip code, an “opportunity to receive a sound basic education.”
The budget does, however, provide all teachers with an average raise of 5% over two years and bonuses of up to $2,800. It also includes $100 million to pay an additional salary supplement of up to $4,250 to teachers in low-income counties with high property tax rates. It’s not clear yet which school districts will qualify for the extra salary supplements, but some in our region almost certainly will. School custodians and other support staff also will benefit from the budget because it raises minimum pay to $15 an hour.
So congratulations to Cooper and the lawmakers, including those who represent us, for finally reaching a budget deal. They’ve proven that negotiation can pay off even in the face of deep partisan divisions. They’ve also shown “compromise” isn’t a dirty word.
