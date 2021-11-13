Every election cycle is about change. Just ask every candidate running against an incumbent officeholder. “The voters want change,” they’ll say. Rarely do the officeholders they’re challenging agree.
But next spring’s city election in Elizabeth City will bring real change to city government. No fewer than five of the city’s nine current officeholders have already announced they either aren’t running for re-election or will seek another office. The turnover in leadership will be the single largest at City Hall in decades, maybe ever. It’s also significant because four of those officeholders ran unopposed just two years ago.
The list of those not running includes Mayor Bettie Parker, who despite saying earlier this year she planned to seek a third two-year term, now says she won’t. Also not seeking re-election are First Ward Councilman Billy Caudle and Third Ward Councilor Darius Horton, both of whom, like Parker, faced no opposition in their re-election bids two years ago.
First Ward Councilwoman Jeannie Young, who also ran unopposed in the last election, has announced she will instead make a bid for mayor in the March 8 election. The election, normally held in October, was postponed until the spring because of delays compiling U.S. Census numbers needed to redistrict the city’s wards.
Gabriel Adkins, who was re-elected two years ago as the top vote-getter in the Second Ward, has already resigned from the council.
Only incumbent Councilor Kem Spence has said for sure he’s seeking re-election, while Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks and Chris Ruffieux haven’t yet announced their plans.
So what’s going on? Why are so many of our city leaders taking a pass on remaining in public life?
The reasons appear mixed.
Parker cited concerns about her husband’s health when making her announcement. Adkins, who resigned in September and still faces criminal charges for disclosing private images of a woman online, cited impacts on his businesses in the wake of his public criticism of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office after three deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. in April. Horton appeared to suggest criticism over him being unavailable to vote on former City Manager Montre Freeman’s continued tenure with the city — both he and Adkins were absent when council voted 4-2 to fire Freeman in September — had something to do with his decision. Caudle didn’t list his reasons for stepping aside for Johnson Biggs, a local banker he’s endorsed to replace him.
Certainly the pressures of public life have weighed on Parker and the councilors not seeking re-election. The past two years have been especially tumultuous. Parker and council’s popularity, never what one might describe as “great,” took a tremendous hit when a majority of them foolishly approved a $250-a-month pay raise for themselves in 2020. That was followed by the hiring of Freeman, who now in retrospect wasn’t up to the job, forcing councilors to admit they made a mistake and fire him after only eight months. That was followed by Brown’s shooting, which while not involving city police officers, nonetheless cast city officials into the national conversation about police shootings of Black people. All this and more happened while officials were also trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fortunately for citizens, the controversy and turmoil haven’t scared off potential successors. In announcing her bid for mayor, Young said one of her goals will be working to bridge the divisions that Brown’s shooting and Freeman’s firing have exposed. A couple of former elected officials, Joe Peel, who served as mayor from 2011-17, and Rickey King, who served three different stints on council starting in 2003, have announced they plan to run for council seats in the spring election. Katherine Felton, the city’s former longtime personnel director, also says she’s running for a Third Ward seat.
Even better news is that all of these potential candidates seem focused on one of the city’s largest challenges: completing the costly repair of the city’s water and sewer systems. Without those fixes, continued growth of the city will stall.
Change will come to City Hall after the March election. Here’s hoping it’s change that will put the city on a better path.
— The Daily Advance