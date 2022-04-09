Pasquotank County took a major step out of the shadow of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death earlier this week with the introduction of the county’s first-ever Citizen’s Advisory Council.
The 13-member CAC, chosen by County Manager Sparty Hammett, Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, and Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers, is designed to foster, in the words of Hammett, “more (community) input and dialogue” about policing and is a direct response to Brown’s fatal shooting by county sheriff’s deputies nearly a year ago.
Brown’s death continues to a point of division in our community, with many residents believing there still hasn’t been accountability for the shooting of an unarmed man by law enforcement, and many others believing there’s been too much talk about Brown’s shooting death and that it’s time to move on.
The CAC, which has a diverse membership, won’t completely end this division, and no one should expect it to. But what it can do is provide a forum in Pasquotank for building — and keeping — trust in law enforcement.
One of the novel ways the CAC proposes to do this is by acting as a citizen’s review board for complaints against the sheriff’s department. This is novel because no other citizen’s review board in the state has been given this authority.
One other novel feature about the CAC is that it also will hear appeals and grievances made by sheriff’s employees following disciplinary actions, participate in the hiring process of deputies — or “peace officers” as the county plans to rebrand them — review the sheriff’s office’s internal policies and procedures, and provide input on new sheriff’s initiatives and programs.
Credit Sheriff Tommy Wooten and Pasquotank Manager Hammett for agreeing to share with the CAC some of these management responsibilities normally reserved for the Sheriff’s Office and county government. Credit the Pasquotank NAACP for pushing for something like a CAC for years. And credit Wooten, whose accessibility was much criticized in the aftermath of Brown’s shooting, for seeing that a CAC is now needed and for proposing its creation.
No doubt the powers the county plans to share with the CAC will be controversial for some. There’s a reason there are fewer than 20 similar councils across the country.
There’s also the hurdle of legislative approval. In order for CAC members to have access to personnel information on current and future sheriff’s employees, the Legislature will need to give its approval. That can be accomplished through what’s known as a “local bill.” Local bills typically affect only one or two counties or cities and are introduced by a local senator or House member.
Traditionally, local bills have to be considered “non-controversial” to pass. That means there’s no opposition in the affected community to the proposed bill.
In the case of giving the CAC the power to review sheriff’s employee records, there doesn’t appear to be any opposition from the county’s leadership. Wooten and the county appear to be on board. We’ll find out for sure when commissioners vote April 18 on pursuing the local bill.
When the measure passes, we would urge Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, to introduce the bill after the General Assembly’s “short session” begins May 18 and then push for its passage with their colleagues. It’s likely some lawmakers will be reluctant, wrongly concluding the bill will have effects wider than in Pasquotank. It will be Steinburg’s and Hunter’s job to convince them otherwise.
While we think the CAC is a great idea for the Pasqutoank Sheriff’s Office, we believe a similar group should be formed to work with the Elizabeth City Police Department. As the NAACP’s Rivers said, the county CAC is designed to address “law enforcement concerns” in the community. “Community” doesn’t start or end with the city’s one-mile extra territorial zone.
And while Brown’s shooting by sheriff’s deputies may have been the genesis for the CAC, the group’s goal — a community more trustful of policing — shouldn’t apply to just one law enforcement agency whose officers happened to fire the fatal shots last April. We’d urge City Council to pursue getting a CAC formed to work with city police as soon as possible.
