Elizabeth City city councilors agreed by a majority vote Thursday to terminate City Manager Montre Freeman’s nine-month employment with the city, abruptly ending what could be the shortest tenure for any city manager in the city’s history.
The decision wasn’t a surprise: Council had voted more than a month ago to place Freeman on administrative leave with pay. Councilors never said publicly why Freeman was suspended, and the four councilors who voted to terminate him Thursday night didn’t state their reasons why.
But it had become apparent in recent weeks that a majority of councilors were displeased with Freeman and some of his decisions. One was his decision to pay the motel bill of a homeless city public works employee for 2½ months, using funds set aside from the city’s homeless shelter fund without telling council or the mayor he was doing so.
Another was his decision, again without city council approval, to pay a local consultant $5,000 to manage the city’s Black Lives Matter street mural project — even though none of the artists who actually worked on the project were paid and the only project expenses the city had publicly acknowledged were for paint purchases.
Still another was his decision to approve a $2,225 speed-reduction project on Main and Church streets, again without council’s approval and in direct contradiction of the city’s policy governing such changes which require, among other things, an engineering study and public hearing.
A number of councilors also had expressed frustration with Freeman earlier this year over his handling of the city budget that raised the property tax rate by 8.5 cents. They noted he gave one justification for the increase early on — infrastructure improvements — and then changed it — to fund employee pay raises — later on.
Freeman also caught a lot of heat for allowing the protests in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death to go on too long. Some felt that by not being tougher with protesters he was in fact encouraging them to continue marching months after Brown’s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies.
While Freeman handled at least one late protest sloppily — he said he hadn’t authorized it but then ended up attending it himself — we believe his and Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe’s early decision to accommodate protesters as much as possible helped keep the anger over Brown’s death from turning violent. The thing we should long remember is that throughout the three months of protests, there was no loss of life, burned buildings or damaged property.
These are the things the public knows about. It’s not clear what others might have helped drive councilors to lose trust in Freeman and ultimately take the drastic step of firing him. Council also apparently commissioned an investigation of Freeman but, as they have with the reasons for his suspension, they’ve refused to say what the investigation was about or reveal its outcome.
And we may never know. Council agreed to fire Freeman without cause, which they could do as long as they agreed to pay either a portion or all of his remaining two-year contract. Under the agreement Freeman has yet to sign, he will be paid for six months of his $140,000 annual salary — $70,000 — plus his insurance costs for six months. In return, he has to agree not to file suit against the city over his firing. The only thing we can say about this is what we said when the same council voted 7-1 a year ago to hire Freeman: we have to trust their judgment that they’ve done the right thing.
In an unfortunate bit of bad timing, we also learned this week that Buffaloe, who has been serving as acting manager while Freeman was on leave, has been tapped by Gov. Roy Cooper to head the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Buffaloe will be leaving at the end of the month for his new job.
While that’s good for Buffaloe, and we, like others, congratulate him on his new role, it does mean the city will be without an everyday leader very soon. We’re hopeful City Council and Mayor Bettie Parker announce as soon as possible at least a tentative plan for how the city will go forward while it’s without a permanent manager. Friday wouldn’t have been too early.
