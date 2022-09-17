Godwin’s Law states that in any debate on the internet, the probability of a comparison to Nazi fascists or Adolph Hitler approaches 100% if it continues long enough. The corollary is that whoever made the comparison automatically loses the debate because it means that they have run out of persuasive arguments. Applying this law to the media in general, the public should automatically reject politicians who compare their adversaries to Nazi fascists.

Merriam-Webster defines fascism as “a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual, and that stands for centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.”