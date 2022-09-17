Godwin’s Law states that in any debate on the internet, the probability of a comparison to Nazi fascists or Adolph Hitler approaches 100% if it continues long enough. The corollary is that whoever made the comparison automatically loses the debate because it means that they have run out of persuasive arguments. Applying this law to the media in general, the public should automatically reject politicians who compare their adversaries to Nazi fascists.
Merriam-Webster defines fascism as “a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual, and that stands for centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.”
The media is full of false fascism comparisons. For example, some abortion activists call churchgoers “Christo-fascists” or “Christian Nationalists.” Christians are often targets of hostility and ridicule. The very word “Christian” comes from Greek words which literally mean “little Christs,” and it was meant to demean believers.
Neo-Nazis who deny that the genocide of Jews occurred during World War II are called Holocaust-deniers, so the word “denier” is used to imply that various groups are like Nazis. Those skeptical of climate change models are called “climate-deniers” or “science-deniers.” And people who question the security of elections are called “election-deniers.”
President Biden even called Republicans “semi-fascists.” He accused the Republican Party of promoting authoritarian leaders in yet another comparison to fascists. And Biden called MAGA Republicans a “clear and present danger,” which is an ominous reference to a Supreme Court case which permitted the federal government to suppress political speech during World War II.
Biden said that Republicans a threat to democracy, but actually they are a threat to the Democratic Party because people are abandoning the party in droves. According to The Associated Press, more than a million voters in 43 states changed their voter registration affiliation from Democrat to Republican over the past year. (The other seven states don’t require voters to specify a political party when they register to vote.) And polls show that millions more mentally left the Democratic Party without bothering to officially change their voter registration.
Tens of thousands of voters in North Carolina changed their voter registration from the Democratic Party over the last 12 months. Some changed to Republican, but the majority changed to unaffiliated. For the very first time, the number of North Carolina voters registered as unaffiliated exceeds the numbers of either registered Democrats or Republicans. And if the trend continues, registered Republicans will overtake the number of registered Democrats in North Carolina.
If the Democrats fail to change course away from radical left-wing policies and back toward more moderate, centralist positions, the party will slowly wither away like the Whig Party did in the 19th century. Many Democrats engage in strident name-calling rather than presenting positive proposals, which shows that they don’t have any productive policies to offer voters.
North Carolina absentee voting for the November midterms has already begun. Go to ncsbe.gov, click on Voting, scroll down and click on Voting by Mail to request a mail-in ballot. Then you can take your time to carefully weigh your choices before mailing the ballot back. Special COVID-19 rules have expired in North Carolina, so mail-in ballots require either the signatures of two witnesses or one notary.
Research the positions of the candidates and ask questions at campaign events. Read articles about candidates’ positions in this newspaper, and look for notices of local campaign events.
But simply reject candidates who use divisive, threatening rhetoric. They are just trying to divert attention from important issues like inflation and crime.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.