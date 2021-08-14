Perquimans commissioners are scheduled to hear from the public Monday on a county panel’s recommendations on what should be done with the Confederate monument next to the county courthouse.
We expect a large crowd of monument supporters to fill the courthouse and tell commissioners how much the granite obelisk erected more than a century ago to commemorate the Confederacy and its soldiers means to their heritage and how outraged they are that a public discussion is even taking place over whether it should continue to sit in a place of honor on public property.
We also expect some citizens, though likely not as many, to tell commissioners that the monument, erected in 1912 during the Jim Crow era, has really nothing to do with the Civil War but is instead an offensive commemoration of white supremacy that never should have been erected. They’ll point out that contrary to contemporary ignorance about the Civil War’s causes, the war was fought not just to protect slavery and all its evils but to enable its expansion as well.
They’ll also point out the monument itself wasn’t installed until nearly half-a-century after the war was over, put up by white people as a reminder to Perquimans’ Black citizens who then couldn’t live where they wanted to, attend school where they wanted to, work or socialize where they wanted to, and more importantly, couldn’t vote in elections, who really was in charge of their lives.
The Board of Commissioners got a taste of what’s to come during their last meeting when a group of monument supporters presented a petition containing the names of 1,200 county residents they claimed want no changes to the monument. Some of those who helped present the petition talked about the monument in near religious terms, likening it to a grave marker to Confederate soldiers killed in battle and buried in unmarked graves. And at least one even claimed any change to the monument — such as installing signage to put the monument in historical context for its time — would be akin to desecrating a grave.
Of course installing signage to “explain” the monument’s presence at the courthouse is one of two recommendations by the panel commissioners appointed to study the monument’s future. The other is approaching the owners of a private monument erected to commemorate the Black soldiers who fought for the Union, and asking if they’ll agree to have that monument moved to the courthouse.
Apparently some on the committee thought having the Black Union soldier monument next to the Confederate monument would be a compromise everyone could live with. They also thought it could possibly save them from having to make the difficult recommendation to remove the monument from the courthouse.
Fortunately, we understand the owners of the Union monument said no thanks to the offer. They said the monument sits on private property that’s historically significant to Hertford’s Black community. Moving it would require them to surrender some of that history.
We would encourage supporters of the Confederate monument to take a similar approach. If they’re keen on preserving Confederate heritage and paying tribute to Confederate soldiers, they should look for private land where they can move the obelisk at the Perquimans courthouse. There’s even a nearby example to serve as a guide. Neighboring Pasquotank County is currently in the process of removing a Confederate monument from the courthouse to a privately owned site in Nixonton.
It’s unclear what Perquimans commissioners will do following Monday’s public hearing. Given the county study panel apparently lacked the courage to include removal of the monument as one of its recommendations, commissioners likely won’t consider that as an option. But we’re hopeful they will. Monuments commemorating those who fought and died to keep other people enslaved never belonged on public property. Not in 1912. Not in 2021.
— The Daily Advance