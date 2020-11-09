Saturday’s declaration by The Associated Press and other media organizations that Democrat Joe Biden had won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes and therefore the 2020 presidential election no doubt was — and will be — a tough pill to swallow for many supporters of President Donald Trump.
All closely contested elections are heartbreaking for those who come up short in the final result, and that’s particularly true for the just completed presidential race. A record 148 million votes have already been tabulated in the race, with Biden getting more than 75 million of them, or 51.7%, to Trump’s more than 70 million, or 48%.
The margin was closer in North Carolina. Trump currently leads Biden by more than 75,000 votes — 2,733,645 to 2,658,274 — with 116,000 mail ballots and 41,000 provisional ballots potentially still to count. State elections officials won’t know for sure how many of those ballots will be counted until Thursday, the deadline for voters who cast a ballot by mail to have their ballot received by their county elections office.
Trump is likely to hang onto to his lead and win North Carolina and its 15 electoral votes, putting an exclamation point on Republicans’ dominant performance in the state last Tuesday. Not only did Trump win the state, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. is almost certain to win re-election — he, too, is waiting on the counting of the remaining ballots on Thursday — Republicans reclaimed their majorities in both the state House and Senate, they reclaimed the seats they currently hold on the Council of State, and they’re likely to sweep every seat up for grabs on the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals. The notable exception was the governor’s race, where Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper won re-election over GOP Lt. Gov. Dan Forest by roughly 250,000 votes.
Here in the Albemarle, GOP candidates also continued to dominate regional elections. State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, easily won a second term, defeating Democrat Tess Judge by more than 11,000 votes. State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, cruised to victory in the 1st House District, defeating Democratic challenger Emily Nicholson by more than 3,400 votes. And state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, crushed his Democratic opponent, Tommy Fulcher, by more than 13,700 votes to win re-election in the 6th House District.
The only Democrats winning contested races in the region were state Rep. Howard Hunter, who defeated fellow Ahoskian Donald Kirkland by more than 4,700 votes in state House District 5; and Bill Sterritt and Lloyd Griffin, who won election and re-election, respectively, to seats on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners.
In Camden, Republican Tiffney White won the South Mills seat, ensuring the county’s board of commissioners stayed completely in GOP hands. And in Currituck, Democrats didn’t even field a candidate for four commissioner seats because of the GOP’s dominance in county elections.
With the exception of Bertie, Hertford, Washington and Pasquotank, which he only lost by 27 votes, Trump carried every county in the region by substantial margins. With success like that, and Republicans’ success elsewhere on Nov. 3, it’s probably hard to understand how Trump didn’t win re-election. It’s also tempting to believe the wild conspiracy theory the president is spouting that he didn’t lose; that the election was stolen from him because of widespread voter fraud.
We’d urge area Republicans to resist the president’s efforts to delegitimize the Nov. 3 election and its results, just because he lost. There was no widespread voter fraud last Tuesday; if there had been, Democrats wouldn’t have lost seats in the U.S. House, and their control of the U.S. Senate would already be assured, not waiting on the outcome of runoff elections in Georgia. Republicans also wouldn’t have won convincingly like they did here.
The only fraud taking place are the baseless allegations coming out of the president’s mouth. Our election system isn’t rigged, and counting ballots — all the ballots — isn’t voter fraud.
Republicans need to be careful here: Once you’ve undermined the integrity of our elections just because you don’t like one result, all election outcomes are cast in doubt — including those favoring you.
