The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools finally has a new, fulltime leader. The ECPPS board voted this week to name Keith Parker to head the school district starting July 1.
In introducing him to the public at a special meeting on Wednesday, a majority of the board said Parker, an assistant superintendent in the Dare County Schools, was selected because his “experience, leadership and dedication to students and staff would best serve ECPPS students, employees, and the community for years to come.”
The board touted his past experience as a teacher, principal and administrator, and extolled his efforts helping Dare write a strategic plan and improve its academic achievement and graduation rates, among other factors.
Not everyone was apparently convinced of that, however. A minority of the board, three members in fact, voted against the motion to hire Parker. Two them, Virginia Houston and Shelia Griffin, declined to say why they voted against his hiring. But Daniel Spence said he didn’t believe Parker “was the best choice at this time.” To his credit, Spence also said he’s “100 percent” behind Parker now that he’s the new superintendent. We hope Houston and Griffin share his view. Parker will need all the support he can get — especially from the district’s top elected leadership.
In selecting Parker, the school board is definitely going in a different direction from its last two choices for superintendent — Larry Cartner and Katherine Edmonds — both of whom previously had worked as top district administrators before arriving in ECPPS. This will be Parker’s first superintendent’s job.
Because he’s worked in Dare the past five years, a county with a much larger tax base and schools that perform better on academic testing, some no doubt will question if Parker has what it takes to lead a school district where there are fewer financial resources, more students who live in poverty, and schools that struggle on state testing.
Truthfully, we don’t think there’s any way to answer this question until Parker has had a full chance to be here awhile and work in the district. The fact that he’s coming from a district that’s been successful actually should be a good thing: He knows what success looks like. Maybe he can provide the kind of leadership that can help make ECPPS successful, too.
Because he’s been working in a district not too far away, Parker is likely familiar with ECPPS and some of its challenges. But if he’s daunted by them, he didn’t show it, telling the audience on hand for Wednesday’s event he’s “trilled for this opportunity.” That’s the kind of enthusiasm ECPPS needs from its superintendent.
There was one thing the board said in its press release that we do hope comes true: that Parker will be superintendent in ECPPS “for years to come.” After Cartner and Edmonds, neither of whom lasted more than three years, it’s about time our school district had some longevity in its top leadership. We know teachers and school staff would appreciate that.
— The Daily Advance