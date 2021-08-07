It seems sort of strange congratulating the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools for simply following public health experts’ advice on requiring facemasks for all students and staff as a way to stop the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. But when no other school district in the area chose to follow that advice, ECPPS deserves praise for doing so.
The ECPPS Board of Education voted 7-0 earlier this week to require all students and staff to wear a face covering while inside school buildings when the school year starts Monday, Aug. 16, at Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College and Aug. 23 for the rest of ECPPS schools.
Interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram noted that the decision followed a public survey which found majority support (60%) among parents and school staff for requiring students to wear masks in school.
Ingram, who just started work in the school district on Sunday, was careful to say ECPPS’ mask mandate and other school reopening plans could change as local COVID trends do.
We know Ingram was trying to be optimistic, but no one should be expecting the district to drop the mask mandate anytime soon. As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID Data Tracker showed Pasquotank County now reporting “high” transmission of COVID-19, up from “substantial” spread a few days ago and “moderate” transmission just last week. According to the tracker, Pasquotank has reported 48 new COVID cases over the past seven days. That’s a case rate of 120.83 per 100,000 people — a 500% increase from a week ago. In addition, six county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID.
The reason for the sudden jump in cases here and elsewhere isn’t a surprise. Public health officials have been warning for weeks that the coronavirus that causes COVID would likely mutate into different variants if not enough of us got vaccinated. Not enough did, so variants of the virus, including the highly contagious Delta variant, began circulating, infecting almost exclusively the unvaccinated. There have been cases where vaccinated people also got the virus, but they’ve been rare. Getting fully vaccinated remains the most effective way not to contract the virus and avoiding serious illness or death if you do.
Because of how effectively the Delta variant is infecting the unvaccinated, public health officials reversed course several weeks ago and recommended that even vaccinated people wear masks when in indoor public places. The guidance is simply designed to prevent more of the unvaccinated from catching COVID. However, it’s been politicized by some, mostly on the political right, as some kind of big government dictate to usurp personal freedom.
We saw the fruits of those efforts at the Chowan Board of Education’s meeting earlier this week. Despite voting overwhelmingly to make mask wearing optional for students and staff in the new school year, the school board came under verbal attack from parents and others attending the meeting. Audience members seemed angry the school board was even considering the idea of requiring masks in school. Some in the audience also spouted discredited myths about mask wearing, demonstrating just how effective the effort to spread COVID misinformation and undermine our trust in science has been.
We think the safest thing, particularly since no vaccine for kids younger than 12 has yet received federal emergency use authorization, would be for all school districts to require mask wearing to start the school year. It seems a safe step given the great many unknowns about the Delta variant and the surge in new COVID cases. No one wants a repeat of last year when schools had to close and all kids were forced into remote learning.
We do wish Gov. Roy Cooper had mandated mask wearing in schools — at least until more North Carolinians are vaccinated — instead of leaving it up to individual school boards. But he didn’t and as a result nearly 40% of school districts statewide, including most in our area, have chosen to leave the decision up to parents. If mask-wearing on the first day of school at J.P. Knapp Early College High School Thursday was any indication, don’t expect many kids to show up wearing one. That’s why we salute the ECPPS school board for doing the right thing for the district’s students and staff.
— The Daily Advance