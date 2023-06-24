...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-
lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Bertie, Chowan
and Perquimans Counties along the Albemarle Sound and adjacent
rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water
above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads
and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns
near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Editorial: Law misses opportunity to protect energy network
North Carolina legislators passed last week and Gov. Roy Cooper signed Monday a toothless placebo of a law merely addressing the symptoms of attacks on our electric power distribution system. They’ve missed an opportunity to enact laws to really take a bite out of the cause of the problem and more effectively protect the state’s power transmission infrastructure.
Memories are still fresh of the all-too-real experience of just how vulnerable North Carolina’s electric transmission networks and facilities are to deliberate sabotage or senseless vandalism. In the first week of December last year critical health care facilities, businesses, government agencies and thousands of Moore County homes were without power for days after two power substations were knocked out of commission by gunfire attacks. A month later a Randolph County substation was attacked with gunfire but it didn’t cause any outages.