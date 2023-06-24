North Carolina legislators passed last week and Gov. Roy Cooper signed Monday a toothless placebo of a law merely addressing the symptoms of attacks on our electric power distribution system. They’ve missed an opportunity to enact laws to really take a bite out of the cause of the problem and more effectively protect the state’s power transmission infrastructure.

Memories are still fresh of the all-too-real experience of just how vulnerable North Carolina’s electric transmission networks and facilities are to deliberate sabotage or senseless vandalism. In the first week of December last year critical health care facilities, businesses, government agencies and thousands of Moore County homes were without power for days after two power substations were knocked out of commission by gunfire attacks. A month later a Randolph County substation was attacked with gunfire but it didn’t cause any outages.