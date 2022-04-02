Unfortunately, both of our state’s U.S. senators said this week they plan to oppose U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic confirmation to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
That’s too bad because we agree with the American Bar Association, which gave Judge Jackson — currently a member of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and a former U.S. District judge for eight years — its highest “well qualified” rating. Jackson is eminently qualified to serve on the nation’s highest court.
Even so, U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., announced Thursday that he’s a no vote on her confirmation because he claims to be dissatisfied with Jackson’s answers about whether more justices should be added to the U.S. Supreme Court. Burr said while liberal Justices Stephen Breyer and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg were clear in their opposition to “court packing” Jackson’s answers to questions about her views on the idea “continue to be unsatisfactory.”
Tillis said nearly the same thing in a press release he released a day earlier when giving his reasons for voting not to confirm Jackson, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the court.
For her part, Jackson said what you might expect from one of the most qualified candidates put before the Senate for confirmation to the Supreme Court in some time: “Judges should not be speaking to political issues and certainly not a nominee for a position on the Supreme Court,” she told Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, R-Illinois.
It’s apparently lost on both Burr and Tillis that Jackson is a nominee for the Supreme Court, not a sitting justice. Both Breyer and Ginsberg stated their opposition to court-packing after they were already on the court. But we doubt Burr or Tillis would have voted for Jackson’s confirmation even if she had agreed with his view on packing the court.
That’s because in our hyper-partisan politics, in which the views of base voters dictate every view and every position, Republicans feel they have no choice but to vote against nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court submitted by a Democratic president. Even Burr, who’s leaving the Senate after his current term expires next year, feels this pressure. Many Democrats no doubt felt the same pressure when it came to confirming some of former President Trump’s nominees to the top court.
There appears to be no way out of this except for individual senators to stand up against their party’s base and do what their conscience tells them is the right thing. But we won’t hold our breath for that happening on the Jackson nomination. So far, Maine’s Susan Collins, who just won a new six-year term in 2020, is the only GOP senator who’s said she plans to vote for confirmation.
In his press release explaining his decision, Tillis also expressed a nebulous concern that Jackson “might legislate from the bench.” Tillis, a non-lawyer member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that questioned Jackson for more than 20 hours last week, didn’t explain exactly what he meant. But his concern appears to buy into some of the wild mischaracterizations of Jackson’s record by some of Tillis’ GOP colleagues that the federal judge has been too soft on criminal defendants.
To his credit, Tillis didn’t participate in the embarrassing, race-tinged antics of Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., all of whom at various points tried to portray Jackson as either someone who hated her country for defending Guantanamo Bay detainees while an attorney in private practice; an enabler of child pornography because some of her sentences in child-porn cases were less severe than what prosecutors had asked; and an advocate for “critical race theory” and “woke education” for simply being on the board of a private school in the Washington, D.C. area where the library contains some books the senators don’t like.
But we’re still disappointed in both Tillis’ and Burr’s decision to oppose Jackson’s confirmation. Given the fact she’s going to be confirmed anyway — all 50 Democrats will vote for her and Collins’ vote makes 51 — the senators could have said they’d vote for Jackson. Besides being the right thing to do, it would have struck a blow against the excessive partisanship that continues to divide us.
