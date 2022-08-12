So much for transparency. After promising not to repeat what they described as a lack of transparency by the former City Council when it fired former City Manager Montre Freeman a year ago, the new City Council and Mayor Kirk Rivers elected in May have already failed their first test of that promise.

The interim city manager that city councilors put in place last month, Human Resources Director Montique McClary, announced Tuesday that police Chief Larry James was stepping down and that a new interim police chief, James Phil Webster, had been hired as interim police chief.