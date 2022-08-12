So much for transparency. After promising not to repeat what they described as a lack of transparency by the former City Council when it fired former City Manager Montre Freeman a year ago, the new City Council and Mayor Kirk Rivers elected in May have already failed their first test of that promise.
The interim city manager that city councilors put in place last month, Human Resources Director Montique McClary, announced Tuesday that police Chief Larry James was stepping down and that a new interim police chief, James Phil Webster, had been hired as interim police chief.
Asked about the sudden move — James only became chief in April after being tapped as interim chief by a previous interim city manager last November — Rivers suggested he didn’t know the reasons why James was suddenly being replaced, referring Daily Advance Staff Writer Paul Nielsen to McClary, who he claimed had “sole discretion” to make personnel decisions. He said McClary had only made council aware James was stepping down.
Given the nature of Rivers’ response — he didn’t say James was stepping down for health reasons or to spend more time with his family — it seems clear to us that this was a personnel decision. The fact Rivers said McClary had the “sole discretion” to make personnel decisions indicates that it was.
But the reason James was replaced remains a mystery. James hasn’t responded to phone calls and McClary has not responded to most of Nielsen’s questions about why he stepped down. She only confirmed by email that James has returned to the position of captain he held prior to seeking the chief’s job.
For his part, Webster, also hasn’t responded to requests for an interview since taking over the city’s police department on Tuesday. His sudden departure from a job as Nags Head police chief to take an interim police chief’s job in Elizabeth City only deepens the mystery. McClary, Rivers, no other city official for that matter, has said how long Webster’s tenure is expected to last, or whether the city plans to seek a new chief to replace James.
Webster did post a long message on the Elizabeth City Police Department’s Facebook page after taking over as chief. But it, too, seems to raise more questions than it answers.
In his opening sentence, he said the ECPD “strives to meet the highest ethical and professional standards in police service.” He goes on to say he’s “committed to promoting this community by preserving the peace and reducing criminal elements so that citizens and visitors may live and conduct business without concern or fear” and that city “police officers adhere to a policy-structure-law approach and are guided by the core values of integrity, honesty, responsibility, professionalism, fairness and respect.”
Ordinary this would sound like typical boilerplate stuff a new police chief would say coming in. But given the lack of transparency about James’ sudden replacement as chief, it seems freighted with meaning, even if unintentionally.
That’s why Mayor Rivers and City Council need to be more forthcoming about why the city’s police chief suddenly took a demotion and was replaced, without the city even missing a beat, by someone who just happened to be leaving his chief’s job someplace else.
Rivers in particular needs to speak more candidly about James’ departure. We’re reminded that it wasn’t long ago that James, along with the city fire chief and a former interim city manager, citing safety and other concerns, declined the Pasquotank NAACP’s request for a permit to hold a march to mark the one-year anniversary of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies. Rivers’ brother, Keith, is the president of the Pasquotank NAACP, and the mayor himself led many of the peaceful protest marches in the wake of Brown’s death.
We know Keith Rivers publicly criticized James’ decision at the time. Are the two things — James’ joining the denial of the Brown march’s permit and his decision to step down — connected? Was James a victim of petty politics? Or was he replaced simply because he happened to be chosen police chief by a previous administration?
We don’t know. But we should know. Rivers and councilors need to tell us why our city’s police chief is suddenly gone — at least they should if they want to meet the standard of transparency they set for their predecessors in Freeman’s firing.