Like all things during this pandemic, even the best-intentioned decisions seem to be having unintended consequences, many of which are negative.
Take, for example, Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order to temporarily ban utility providers from disconnecting customers and charging late fees for nonpayment. First imposed in March and then extended to July 31 through Executive Order 142, the directive was designed to offer relief to potentially millions of North Carolinians who had lost their jobs or suffered wage cuts because of the economic collapse brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper’s order no doubt has likely done just that: help millions of North Carolinians weather the worst economic crisis of their lives. But since not all public utilities are like Duke Energy and have deep pockets, it also has the potential to cripple hundreds of municipalities across North Carolina that own and operate their own utilities. Those cities and towns, like Elizabeth City, depend on ratepayers, not private investors, for the cash flow to operate these utility services. So if ratepayers in large numbers aren’t paying their monthly utility bill, these municipalities’ ability to continue to operate these services, if not their own financial survival, could be in jeopardy.
That’s currently happening in Elizabeth City. According to city officials, 2,730 of the city electric utility’s 12,500 customers have not paid their bill since Executive Order 124 was issued. City officials say that large number of customers — about 30 percent — not paying their bill on time isn’t the issue. They note that prior to the pandemic, the city was sending out 2,220 disconnection notices a month. Of that number, only 500 customers ended up having their utilities disconnected and most of those stayed disconnected for only several days. Most came in and paid what they owed.
That’s not happening now, the city says. Disconnection was the only tool the city had to force customers to pay their utility bill, and now without it, the city has no way to collect the money it needs to pay its utility operating costs, costs that include electricity purchases. The city’s electric fund reserves have helped so far, but City Manager Rich Olson says that can’t continue much longer. He projects at the current rate of nonpayment, the city won’t be able to pay its own electric bill for July when it arrives in August.
Olson sees only two options: raise customer electric rates between 10 and 40 percent — roughly a $48-a-month increase at the high end — or seek a waiver from Cooper’s moratorium on utility disconnections. For now the city has chosen to do the former, formally requesting a waiver that would allow it to resume disconnecting customers for nonpayment and charging late fees. Attorney General Josh Stein’s office was considering the city’s request late last week and Stein, who has the authority to grant waivers to parts of the governor’s orders, was scheduled to rule on it soon, a spokeswoman said.
While we agree Elizabeth City needs relief, and it may indeed get a waiver from Cooper’s order, we’re not sure that’s the answer. While a waiver would help the city, it would defeat the whole point of the moratorium — to help cash-strapped utility customers — therefore rendering it meaningless. And because there are obviously more cities and towns in the same predicament, Elizabeth City shouldn’t be the only one granted a waiver.
The solution needs to be bigger. The state set aside $26 million to help poor residents pay their rent and utilities. However, as Carolina Journal reported, customers’ unpaid utility bills just for April alone would consume half of that amount. Clearly there must be more funding to help local governments pay their own utility costs if they’re to continue not disconnecting customers for nonpayment. And the only place that money can come from is the federal government.
Thus far, the U.S. Senate has been reluctant to pass a fourth stimulus bill that would, in part, provide funding to help local governments replace lost revenue. Much of the reluctance is based on politics: the GOP-led Senate doesn’t want to “bail out” states “mismanaged” by Democrats.
This is a real problem having nothing to do with mismanagement, however. It’s caused by the ongoing public health crisis. The Senate needs to lose the politics, show leadership and pass a stimulus bill that helps governments like Elizabeth City’s survive this crisis.