After a year that saw thousands of area residents get sick from a mysterious new virus and just as many either lose their jobs or lose pay because of the economic recession the virus caused, we finally have some good news to celebrate.
Last week, just in time for Christmas, three area agencies — Elizabeth City State University, Food Bank of the Albemarle and the YMCA of South Hampton Roads — all announced they had been chosen to receive large gifts from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. They were among the 384 organizations in communities across America, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., that Scott — the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and one of the world’s wealthiest women — chose to give donations totaling $4.1 billion.
In her gifts, Scott, who signed a giving pledge to give away most of her wealth in her lifetime, specifically targeted organizations that are well-run and have shown good results while working in communities with high rates of food insecurity, racial inequity and poverty, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a post on the social media site Medium, Scott described the pandemic as “a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling” while at the same time “substantially increas(ing) the wealth of billionaires.”
Scott gave ECSU $15 million, South Hampton Roads YMCA $10 million, and an amount to Food Bank of the Albemarle that its officials haven’t disclosed. The gifts are the largest in each agency’s history and almost certainly will be used to improve the lives of those they teach, coach or feed. We congratulate the three agencies on receiving Scott’s donations for the good work they’re already doing and will continue to do for our community.
But Scott’s generosity wasn’t the only good news for our area this week.
More than 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to fight the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 began arriving in our area this week, and more than 40 had been administered in the eight counties served by Albemarle Regional Health Services as of Tuesday afternoon, nearly half of them in Hertford County, according to state data.
Jerry Newell, director of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, became the first person in Pasquotank County to receive the vaccine from ARHS. Thirteen members of his staff were also scheduled to receive their first doses on Tuesday; they’ll return for their second doses — a requirement for the Moderna vaccine to be 95 percent effective — later next month.
Health care workers and EMS personnel like Newell at the greatest risk of exposure to COVID will be the first in line in our area to receive the vaccine. Also first in line are nursing home residents and staff. Nursing homes and assisted living centers have been hit especially hard by COVID. In North Carolina, infections at nursing homes and assisted living facilities account for only about 6 percent of total COVID cases but about 47 percent of all deaths related to the respiratory disease. In ARHS’ eight-county region, about 14.1% of all cases are at nursing homes and assisted living centers, but 55.8% of deaths related to the virus have been.
The next round of the vaccine will go to adults with two or more chronic conditions that put them at risk of severe illness if they contract COVID. Also receiving the vaccine then will be essential workers like teachers, police officers, prison workers and prison inmates. After them will be additional front-line workers and adults 65 and older as well as adults under 65 with at least one chronic health condition. They’ll be followed by college and university students and grade-school students. Health officials estimate it will likely be late spring of next year before COVID vaccines become available to everyone else.
Battle Betts, ARHS director, said Tuesday receiving and administering doses of the vaccine represents a “turning point” in the fight against COVID-19. We think so, too.
But turning point doesn’t mean end, unfortunately. Area residents still need to follow the safety precautions health officials like Betts have advised — wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings — until enough people become vaccinated that the coronavirus is eradicated. That’s not likely to happen, health officials say, until about 60-70 percent of the population is vaccinated. That’s still some time off — but it’s a lot closer than where we were.
— The Daily Advance