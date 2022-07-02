As expected, Elizabeth City’s newly installed City Council moved quickly this week to restart its search for a new permanent city manager.
Councilor Kem Spence, the council’s mayor pro tem, led the charge, telling fellow councilors at their first official meeting Monday that “I think we need to start the process.”
Spence opposed firing the city’s former manager, Montre Freeman, and also expressed opposition to the former council’s decision earlier this year to continue with an interim manager instead of hiring one of two candidates the city’s previous manager search had found for the job.
Spence initially wanted the city to go ahead and post a notice stating that the manager’s job is available, and applicants could send in their resumes. After some pushback to that idea from other councilors, however, council agreed to have its new Human Relations Committee come up with a draft advertisement for the manager’s job and an outline for the search process City Council will follow.
That’s a good start, but it leaves out two important steps: developing a consensus of council about what the skills, experience and qualities of the new manager should be; and hiring a professional search firm to assist councilors in their search.
New Councilman Johnson Biggs noted he wasn’t opposed to starting the search for a new manager but said the eight members of council and Mayor Kirk Rivers should first meet and discuss “what we are exactly looking for before we post the position.” He said that could be done pretty quickly.
New Councilman Joe Peel, a former city mayor, raised the issue about hiring a search firm, noting N.C. League of Municipalities officials have told him recruiting a new manager isn’t an easy task. Peel, who as a former school superintendent was recruited by search firms, said he thinks council will need the help of one to help recruit the best candidates for the city manager’s job.
Both are good ideas and ones council should use as it begins its manager search. Posting an ad containing clearly stated criteria and qualities council wants in a new manager is a logical step to ensuring only the best candidates are considered. And enlisting the help of a professional search firm also seems like a logical step. City Council in fact used a search firm for its past two manager searches.
But that apparently is a problem for Spence. He noted that the previous council used the same search firm that recommended Freeman’s hiring to bring back two candidates to replace him — and council didn’t choose either one of them. Instead, council ended up hiring Richard Hicks as interim manager. (Hicks, who was supposed to stay until the end of the year, submitted his resignation on Wednesday for reasons that are still unclear.) Spence said he doesn’t want the same thing to happen again.
Spence is understandably sour on manager searches. But he’s blaming the wrong thing. It’s not the search firm’s fault the city doesn’t have a permanent city manager right now; it’s the previous council’s, which, for reasons only known to them, decided they didn’t like the two candidates the search firm had recommended.
That by no means means the new council has to make the same decision. In fact, we would expect the new council, because it’s eager to hire a permanent manager as soon as possible, to make the exact opposite decision and accept one of the finalists recommended by a search firm.
But council first has to take the step to hire one. We think they should. We also think council, which will be meeting Tuesday anyway because of Hicks’ sudden resignation, should discuss and settle on some basic skills, experience and qualities it wants in a new manager that can be stated in the ad that’s posted for the vacant position.
We get Spence’s frustration. He wants a permanent city manager. We do, too. Hicks technically is the city’s fourth interim manager since former City Manager Rich Olson departed in August 2020. A permanent city manager will bring stability to City Hall, raise employee morale, and heighten citizen confidence in city government. But rushing to get a manager hired will bring us none of those things. It could, in fact, do the opposite.
