If you don’t like what’s on the table, don’t force yourself to eat it. Instead, ask for something else.
That’s sort of what Elizabeth City City Council did last month when it passed on its first batch of candidates for the city’s vacant city manager’s job.
Unimpressed with the 17 candidates the Chapel Hill-based search firm Developmental Associates brought for their consideration — two councilors said none met the city’s requirements for the manager’s job — council said “thanks, but no thanks” during a closed-door meeting late last month. Councilors decided instead to suspend their search for a permanent manager and explore the idea of hiring a long-term interim manager — someone they say could lead the city for up to a year.
It would be great if council could retain current interim City Manager Ralph Clark who’s been on the job since Oct. 18 and has done a lot since he’s been here helping clean up the city’s fiscal messes. Thanks to his advice, the city has retained a certified public accounting firm to reconcile the city’s bank accounts — something that hadn’t happened since June 30, 2020 — and is now on its way to getting off the state Local Government Commission’s Unit Assistance list for filing late financial statements.
However, Clark’s agreement with the city ends on Feb. 28, and because he’s technically retired, he’s limited in how much he can work during the year. So his staying much longer past the end of the month — which he’s said he’s willing to do while the city searches for a long-term interim manager — isn’t really an option.
Councilors have the option of going back to the N.C. League of Municipalities, which has a pool of interim managers, or they could try and hire someone else on their own. We’d recommend they go back to the League. It was the League, after all, that reached out to Clark about returning to Elizabeth City where he served as the permanent city manager for four years in the early 1990s.
No doubt some will question why councilors have suspended their search for a permanent manager and wonder why councilors aren’t focusing their energies on hiring a full-time manager instead of an interim one.
It’s a valid question. One key factor complicating any search for a permanent manager right now is the apparent shortage of qualified candidates. For a host of reasons, with COVID-19 and the economy at the top of the list, fewer city and county managers with experience are willing to leave their current jobs and move elsewhere.
Neighboring Camden and Currituck counties experienced this first hand during their recent searches for a new county manager. Currituck hired a search firm but after reviewing the applicants interested decided their best candidate was their own county attorney, who also was serving as their interim county manager. Camden hasn’t hired a search firm so commissioners are fielding the applications themselves. They, too, aren’t apparently attracting candidates they feel are up to the job. As a result, they’ve decided to continue with the arrangement they set up with now retired county manager Ken Bowman at the end of 2021, having him work remotely from Danville, Virginia, and return to the county on as-needed basis.
Hiring a longterm interim manager isn’t ideally what you want to do. Our city obviously needs someone who’s committed to coming here, living here and helping lead the community for longer than the period in their contract.
But there’s no need to rush things either. No one wants a repeat of what happened when former longtime City Manager Rich Olson left in August 2020. Council then decided to hire Montre Freeman, the manager of a town a fraction of Elizabeth City’s size with only a few years of experience, apparently because he was the best candidate who applied.
Elizabeth City needs and deserves better than simply what’s available. If the best choices aren’t on the table right now, council is right to take a pass and wait until they are.
— The Daily Advance