When we think of leaders, we think of people who can acknowledge hard truths even on matters where they disagree.
We wish U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., and state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, could meet that definition of leadership. But apparently they can’t. Both continue to lend support to President Trump’s baseless and discredited claims that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from him and therefore should be overturned.
Instead of acknowledging what should be obvious more than a month after the votes of more than 155 million American voters were counted (and in some cases, recounted) — that Joe Biden was the legitimate winner of a fairly run election free of massive fraud or interference — Murphy and Steinburg continue to stick to Trump’s script that he somehow was cheated of an election win he was owed. Worse, they’re taking actions or making statements that, intentional or not, are undermining the legitimacy of our elections.
Murphy hasn’t acknowledged yet that Biden won the election, and last week he joined 125 other Republican House members on a amicus brief in support of a Texas lawsuit that sought to overrule the will of the voters in four states Trump lost. The lawsuit challenged the election procedures in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent those states from casting their electoral college votes for Biden. Essentially, the suit sought to throw out the millions of votes cast by the four states’ voters.
Fortunately the Supreme Court quickly rejected Texas’ complaint, ruling it lacked standing to challenge the election procedures in other states. The frivolous suit joined the more than 50 filed by Trump or his GOP allies that have either been dismissed or withdrawn before they could be dismissed.
The Texas’ lawsuit and GOP Congress members’ support of it was as obnoxious as it was brazen. In a naked effort to appease Trump’s wounded ego, Murphy and the others were prepared to disenfranchise millions of American voters. We can think of nothing more undemocratic or un-American. Shame on them.
Steinburg, for his part, has been more vocal about his views that Biden didn’t win the election fairly. On his Facebook page, he lent support to a retired Army general’s musings that Trump should suspend habeas corpus — the civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution — over the election result. That presumably would allow Trump to use whatever force necessary to remain president.
In interviews with both WRAL and The Daily Advance, Steinburg doubled down on that view, saying he would agree with suspending habeas corpus if there was evidence “foreign” actors intervened in the election. Of course there is no such evidence: Christopher Krebs, appointed by Trump to head the nation’s cybersecurity efforts to prevent such interference, said the election was the most secure in U.S. history.
That statement, of course, got Krebs fired by Trump. It’s also apparently dismissed by Steinburg, who said he chooses to believe the word of retired CIA and FBI agents who live in his district and claim there was foreign interference in the election. That should give us all cause for concern: The day elected officials start embracing suspension of civil liberties based on anecdotes from friends instead of facts from trained professionals, our democracy is in trouble.
The real reason Murphy, Steinburg and other GOP elected officials continue to support Trump’s lies about a stolen election is they’ve concluded doing so is good for them politically. Many of their Republican constituents believe Trump’s re-election bid was stolen; therefore, they should, too.
But that’s not leadership. Leaders look at facts and evidence — actual facts and evidence, not made-up claims that continue to be either dismissed or laughed out of court — and then make judgments, some of which require saying things that most people who support them may not want to hear.
No one is asking Murphy or Steinburg to congratulate Joe Biden as president-elect. As our region’s top elected leaders they should at a minimum, however, be willing to acknowledge reality and uphold our democratic processes — not do or say things to subvert them. They need to say the election is over, state that Joe Biden won, and tell their constituents it’s time for the country to move on.
— The Daily Advance