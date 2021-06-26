It’s ridiculous that a member of City Council would try and hold up a housing project that would add millions of dollars to Elizabeth City’s tax base over time just to force Pasquotank commissioners into meeting with city councilors for a discussion of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting.
But it’s equally ridiculous that county officials would suspend, as they recently did, any future meetings with city councilors, as they regularly have for years, out of anger over how some councilors have spoken publicly about county leaders in the wake of Brown’s death at the hand of Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies.
Yes, Brown’s shooting death has been an agonizing event for our community. It’s also been divisive, with some residents expressing unqualified support for the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office despite glaring questions about the justification of fatally shooting an unarmed man not known to be violent as he’s attempting to flee arrest. On the other side, some have been too willing to avoid any discussion about Brown’s long history of selling lethal drugs in our community, and whether he bore any responsibility for what happened because he refused to surrender to deputies’ effort to arrest him.
These differing views have also divided our community’s leadership. City officials repeatedly pointed out in media interviews that Brown was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies working for Pasquotank County, not city police officers, giving the impression that responsibility for what happened was county officials’. Some also appeared to suggest — without any basis in fact — that Brown wouldn’t have been shot to death if only city police officers had asked to help deputies serve the warrants at his residence. Some also criticized county commissioners as “cowards” for not stepping into the international spotlight, as they were doing, to try and answer media questions about Brown’s shooting, even though many of the assertions they made in those media interviews were based on few facts.
County officials, on the other hand, were too reserved in the aftermath of Brown’s shooting. While they expressed condolences to Brown’s family, they appeared more interested in managing a crisis than delivering a human response to a tragedy. Which is apparently what happens when you hire a professional crisis management firm at hundreds of dollars an hour, as the county did, to manage your communication with the public. County officials didn’t try hard enough, in our view, to quickly release a narrative of what took place at Brown’s residence the morning he was shot, opening the door for speculation and distrust of the facts once they finally did become public. They also didn’t help matters by ridiculing council members as wannabe “cable news celebrities” trying “to score political points.”
The differences in our community over Brown’s shooting death likely won’t be resolved for a long time, if ever. But city and county officials will only widen our community’s riff by continuing the one that’s opened between them.
That’s why we were heartened by Commissioner Sean Lavin’s comments at this week’s Board of Commissioners meeting. Lavin said he’s talked with several city officials about holding a joint meeting between commissioners and city councilors. Lavin said he knows “we have some things to work through on that” but “I will continue to promote that.”
Good for Lavin. Good because he recognizes communities don’t heal themselves. Healing requires leadership. It also requires discussion. Our city and county leaders need to talk about Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting. But there’s a ton of other matters that need their attention. Those can’t be addressed if our community’s leaders won’t even meet with one another face to face.
— The Daily Advance