The state law on residency for school superintendents in North Carolina seems crystal clear: “Every school superintendent shall reside in the county in which they are employed.”
It also seems crystal clear to Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matthew Lutz where he “resides.”
During a public hearing in Currituck County earlier this month on a proposed subdivision, Lutz, appearing in his official capacity, told county commissioners under oath exactly where he lives.
As Daily Advance Staff Writer Paul Nielsen documented in a story last week, video and audio from the meeting show Lutz starting to tell commissioners that he lives at “131” before pausing, saying he was “sorry,” and then proceeding to state his address as “3114 Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, 27948.”
Lutz left out his street name but thanks to the State Board of Elections’ website, we know a Matthew Lutz is registered to vote at 3114 Bath Street, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, 27948, and voted in the 2020 election.
We now know where Lutz lives. But more importantly, we also know where Lutz believes himself to be living. He told us.
So why do he and members of the Currituck Board of Education continue to stick to the ruse that he actually resides in Currituck?
Currituck Board of Education Chairwoman Karen Etheridge told Nielsen last week that Lutz does own a home in Dare County but he “rents a place (in Currituck) from a friend of his, (and) during the week he’ll stay” there. Etheridge noted that the Currituck school board requested Lutz provide it with a rental agreement, and a copy is apparently on file with the school district’s human resource office.
Nielsen couldn’t reach either Lutz or the school district this or last week; the Currituck County Schools are closed for the Christmas break until next week. Not that reaching anyone would have necessarily done any good.
According to Will Crodick, a former member of the Currituck Board of Education, he was denied Lutz’s address when he tried to get it from the Currituck County Schools. Crodick, who’s filed to run again for school board in next November’s election, shared the following emailed response he received from the school district to his request: “Employees’ home addresses are part of the HR-personnel file and are not considered part of the Public Information files disseminated to the public.”
Crodick believes the district should release Lutz’s address since the state requires superintendents to live in the district where they are employed. We think so too. If a school superintendent’s address isn’t public record how in the world can the public know he’s complying with the state law?
Presumably the law on superintendent residency was written with a public policy goal in mind: You don’t want the person responsible for making decisions for your child’s public school living in another county and sending their kids to another school district. If there actually is a prohibition on letting the public know where a superintendent lives, then the law itself is nonsensical and it — or a district’s interpretation of what should be considered releasable to the public — needs to change.
But in the meantime, Currituck school officials need to stop saying Lutz resides in Currituck. He doesn’t. If he did, he would have given the address of the “friend’s place” he rents when he was under oath before the Board of Commissioners, not the home he owns in Dare County.
We know it’s been overused of late but we think a paraphrase of poet Maya Angelou’s quote, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time” fits Lutz’s situation. When someone tells you where they live, believe them.
— The Daily Advance