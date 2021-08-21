Except for more detail, there didn’t seem to be a whole lot that was new in State Auditor Beth Wood’s long-awaited investigative report released this week on allegations of fraud, waste and abuse in Hertford’s town government.
Most locals who’ve read either this newspaper or The Perquimans Weekly over the past several years were generally aware of allegations of excessive travel and other abuses of taxpayer funds by Hertford Councilor Quentin Jackson. They also were probably aware that Hertford Town Council voted several years ago to award a contract for downtown lighting to the highest bidder, even though that appeared to go against what’s allowed in state statutes.
Wood’s report, however, put some meat on the bones of the allegations.
As she noted in the report, Jackson — referred to throughout as the “former mayor pro tem” — incurred $11,671 in questionable expenses between January 2018 and June 2020. Roughly half those expenses — $6,113 — involved Jackson “improperly using” a town credit card to make 81 purchases, the overwhelming majority of which lacked itemized receipts or other documentation to support why they were made. Jackson also failed to get town council’s approval for the purchases.
Roughly the other half of the questionable expenses were connected to 13 trips Jackson took, five of which were out of state, and to his “potential misuse” of a town vehicle, Wood said. Jackson failed to get approval from either the town or his fellow councilors for the trips, even though he was supposed to under the town’s travel policy. Jackson also was improperly reimbursed $1,000 by the town for expenses related to a college course he apparently took. Under the town’s policy, only employees are eligible for such reimbursement.
Wood’s report said Jackson’s abuses of Hertford’s travel and other polices happened because of a “lack of oversight” by town officials and his fellow councilors. The composition of Hertford Town Council changed in the last election, so we feel pretty confident that under the new majority the kinds of abuses Jackson got away with before won’t be repeated.
Nonetheless, Wood recommended the town seek reimbursement from Jackson for any expenses he incurred for which he doesn’t have receipts. We would second that recommendation. Jackson should be required to pay back those funds. A good place to get the money would be to withhold the monthly stipend he receives for serving as a town councilor. Hertford had to disband its police department in July because it no longer could afford its operations. Clearly it doesn’t have — and didn’t have — money to send Jackson to San Antonio, Texas, or Indianapolis, Indiana.
Perhaps the most surprising recommendation in Wood’s report is one advising Jackson’s colleagues on Hertford Town Council to remove him from office. According to Wood, Jackson should have been required under the town’s charter to forfeit his office after he pleaded guilty to simple assault in December 2019.
Wood’s report notes the North Carolina Constitution disqualifies “an elected or appointed official ... from holding office if they are not qualified to vote because of a felony conviction.” However, she also notes Hertford’s charter is more restrictive than the constitution. It states simply “the mayor or a member of the board of commissioners ... convicted of a crime while in office, shall immediately forfeit his office.”
In the town’s official response to Wood’s recommendation, Mayor Earnell Brown noted that while the council “is resolute in its condemnation of (Jackson’s) behavior,” it’s been advised by the town attorney that removing Jackson from office “runs counter to the forfeiture requirement in the North Carolina Constitution.”
We understand Hertford councilors’ reluctance to remove Jackson on constitutional grounds, especially since it now appears Wood’s recommendation was based on her auditors’ inspection of Hertford’s charter, not a legal interpretation of what should happen.
So that likely leaves Jackson’s fate up to Hertford voters this November. The councilor is one of six candidates seeking the two seats on the ballot. We’d urge each Hertford voter to read Wood’s report before they head to the polls.
