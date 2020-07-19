Was George’s Floyd’s death and the national reckoning about racial justice it’s caused the reason Pasquotank County’s Confederate monument will soon be moving from the courthouse square?
County officials, in pressing for the monument’s removal, said they didn’t want Pasquotank to become — like so many other communities across North Carolina recently — a target for those protesting Confederate monuments.
We don’t know for sure how much Floyd’s death and the reckoning it’s caused played in commissioners’ 4-3 vote to move the monument. All we can say is that it was a decision long overdue.
The monument’s erection at a site of community power — it sits between the county and federal courthouses — was a deliberate affront to local African Americans when it was put up — with local taxpayers’ help — and it’s remained so for the past 109 years. Commissioners came down on the right side of history by voting to move it.
Our own thinking about the monument has changed over time. Five years ago, this newspaper supported keeping the monument where it’s at, but suggested some kind of plaques be placed nearby to provide historical context for its presence in such a prominent spot. Three years ago, however, we joined others calling for its removal, agreeing that a memorial to those who betrayed their country to fight for such a horribly unjust cause — the continued enslavement of millions of black men, women and children — had no business remaining on public property.
We also agreed, and still do, that the monument erected by the D.H. Hill chapter of the United Daughters of Confederacy, like the hundreds of others like it across the South, was built to send a message of white supremacy. The monuments’ erection happened at a time, roughly between 1900 and 1920, when white supremacists had regained control of state legislatures in the South. In our own state, one of the then all-white Democratic Party’s first acts upon retaking power was to enact laws denying voting and other rights to Black citizens. Therefore, the message sent by those erecting monuments to the Confederacy and its “Lost Cause” couldn’t have been clearer: Yes, the war is over, but we won.
We recognize there are those who disagree. The fact the vote to remove the monument passed by only a single vote bears that out.
But arguments that removing the Confederate monument is tantamount to trying to erase history not only misunderstand our area’s actual history, they also misunderstand the purpose of history.
As Elizabeth City State University history professor Glen Bowman points out in a paper he plans to submit for publication, northeastern North Carolina was not a hotbed of the Confederacy; there was in fact just as much support for the Union here during the Civil War as there was for those who betrayed their country by leaving it.
There are, for example, 60-some black Union troops buried in an unheralded spot at a local cemetery. Where’s the monument to them? Of course there isn’t one. So the idea that those erecting a Confederate monument on our courthouse square were only acting to remember "local soldiers" just isn’t true.
Also, those who say that statues or monuments must remain where they’re put up because “that’s just history” fail to grasp how history works. While the facts of history don’t change, our interpretation of them and assessment of their significance does — and rightly should — bear scrutiny. Moving a Confederate monument from a place it never should have been placed isn’t denying history; it’s using the tools of history to acknowledge a mistake and rectify it. To cite a similar example, Eastern European nations recently started moving monuments built during the repressive Soviet era from public squares. If they were bound by the “it’s just history” argument, they'd be stuck with these reminders of a repressive past.
Then there is the whataboutism argument. What about monuments to this historical figure or that historical figure that offends me? its practitioners ask. Why should those monuments stay up but those to the Confederacy come down or be moved?
These questions are not as unaddressable as those who pose them intend. Again, using the tools of history, we can and should constantly review all types of monuments and statues in our public spaces to ensure that's the appropriate place for them. If those assessments show these markers of the past should be elsewhere, they, too, can be moved.
Ultimately, this concern about other monuments, however, is a red herring. We don't have other monuments sitting on the Pasquotank courthouse square. We have only one, a Confederate monument, and its century-old wrongful placement there is what's at issue.
One of the big questions now facing commissioners is where to move the monument. They’ve directed a three-member committee to study that issue, along with how monument will be moved and how much it will cost. While we would encourage them to welcome public input about a new site, we’d also ask them to remember why they’re moving it in the first place: Monuments to white supremacy don’t deserve prime real estate.
The Daily Advance