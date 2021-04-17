Anyone who says it doesn’t matter which congressional district you live in or who your member of Congress is, just doesn’t know what they’re talking about.
Take this recent example from Greenville, where the city is divided between two congressional districts: the 1st, represented by U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat; and the 3rd, represented by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, a Republican.
Butterfield has eagerly embraced the return of congressional earmarks — the expenditure of federal funding on specific projects — and is actively soliciting applications for funding from the 15 counties and more than 90 municipalities in the 1st District. The congressman told The Daily Reflector this week the House Appropriations Committee plans to set aside 1 percent of Congress’ discretionary budget for the new Community Project Funding program, and since the typical discretionary budget is roughly $1.5 trillion, that means $140 billion would be spent on congressional earmarks nationwide.
It’s not clear how much of that money could find its way to eastern North Carolina, but even if you divided the amount available to spend by 435 congressional districts, it would over $150 million.
Butterfield told The Reflector he expects to receive between 40 and 50 applications for projects — city officials in Greenville have already voted to submit three — and of that number, he’s allowed to submit 10 requests. Butterfield said he’ll submit applications for projects having the greatest “economic and human impact” and he expects “three or four will likely be funded.”
Butterfield’s embrace of the congressional earmarking process contrasts with that of Murphy, who declined The Reflector’s request to comment on the city of Greenville’s applications.
Murphy’s silence on the earmarks suggests he may have been among the minority in the GOP House Caucus when it voted last month to allow Republican members of Congress to request a congressional earmark for their district. According to Politico, the GOP House Caucus voted 102-84 to allow its members to seek earmarks as long as the earmark is publicly disclosed, includes a written justification and won’t benefit the member financially. The vote was by secret ballot, so we don’t know how Murphy voted. We also don’t know yet whether the congressman plans to seek any earmarks for his district, which includes all our area counties.
But given the congressman’s recent vote against the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that’s bringing millions of dollars to the region — and his likely vote against any legislation arising from the American Jobs Plan — President Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal that will likely bring even more millions here for roads, broadband, elder care and more — it’s not hard to guess.
Like other congressional Republicans opposed to federal spending now that Democrats are in charge of both chambers of Congress and the presidency, Murphy likely doesn’t see any political benefit to supporting efforts like the Community Project Funding program — even though the money is going to be dispersed to other congressional districts across the country. And when you represent a district where you’re more likely to lose to a more conservative GOP opponent than a Democratic one, there doesn’t seem to be much incentive for him to change that point of view.
That’s of course bad news for counties like Pasquotank, Chowan, Perquimans, Camden and Currituck which unfortunately aren’t split between congressional districts like Greenville is, and don’t have at least one congressman like Butterfield who’s interested in bringing back some of those federal funds from Washington for highly needed water and sewer projects, schools, community centers and broadband expansion.
Alas, all we can do is hope for a better drawing of congressional districts later this year by state legislative Republicans once U.S. Census data become available. Maybe then we can get Butterfield to represent us again.
