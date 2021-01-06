We’re obviously disappointed with U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy’s decision to join some 140 other House Republicans and 12 GOP U.S. senators who plan to ignore the U.S. Constitution and instead vote today to reject the certified results of the Nov. 3 election won by former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.
Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, announced on Tuesday that he would join the effort because he believes some states violated the U.S. Constitution by altering election laws prior to the Nov. 3 election. Murphy didn’t say which states he believes violated their election rules, but North Carolina was one, motivated by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, that extended the deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to election offices. Mail-in ballots would be counted as long as they were postmarked by election day.
Murphy claimed the issue “warrants further scrutiny” because “officials and judges in several states usurped the legislative power to rewrite election law from thin air.” He described what happened as “troubling” at best and “seditious” at worst.
Never mind that the U.S. Supreme Court adjudicated this very matter in October, allowing the mail-in ballot changes in both North Carolina and Pennsylvania to go forward for the Nov. 3 election. Or that, according to Pennsylvania officials, the number of votes in that state that arrived after election day postmarked by Nov. 3 was too small to overturn Biden’s winning margin of 80,000 votes.
Murphy claimed he reached his decision after “diligently researching” the issue of state election laws “as well as listening to thousands of constituents’ opinions’ regarding the Electoral College. He claimed his decision to oppose certification of the election results wasn’t about supporting one person “but rather about upholding the Constitution.”
But it’s clear the congressman’s decision was based solely on appeasing President Trump and the thousands of GOP voters in the 3rd District who still believe, wrongly, that the Nov. 3 election was fraudulently decided. Funny, the congressman who’s so concerned about election integrity has nothing to say about Trump’s effort to strongarm Georgia election officials into “finding” him enough votes to overturn that state’s election result for Biden.
If Murphy intended to follow the Constitution, his actions at today’s joint session of Congress should be clear. According to the relevant portions of our founding document’s 12th Amendment, “-The President of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted;-The person having the greatest Number of votes for President, shall be the President.”
Since that would be Biden — he won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 and 81 million popular votes to Trump’s 74 million — there’s no question what someone interested in following the Constitution would do.
We get it that opposing Trump is hard. The president and his allies have filed more than 50 baseless lawsuits seeking to overturn the Nov. 3 results, claiming everything from stuffed ballot boxes and dead people voting to voting machines switching votes were employed to steal the election. State and federal courts, some including judges Trump put on the bench, have looked at each of the allegations and dismissed them out of hand for a lack of evidence.
Nonetheless, an overwhelming majority of Republicans continue to dispute the election results, believing, because Trump keeps telling them so, that he won and that he was robbed of victory because of widespread voter fraud and a rigged election.
It’s unfortunate that so many people continue to believe the president’s lies about the election. But just because they do isn’t a reason to not follow the Constitution.
Ultimately, today’s effort by Murphy and others to reject the election results will fail. Under the Constitution, both the House and the Senate have to agree not to accept the results for a rejection vote to mean something, and that won’t happen because the House is under Democratic control.
So that means today’s vote will be a simple fealty test: Do lawmakers pledge allegiance to the Constitution or to Donald Trump? We already know how our two U.S. senators, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, plan to vote. They plan to follow the Constitution and vote to accept the results of a legitimately held election. We had hoped our congressman would do the same.
— The Daily Advance