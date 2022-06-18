Elizabeth City has a new mayor and city council. Thursday night, before a packed house at the K.E. White Center, Kirk Rivers took the oath of office as the city’s new mayor while eight citizens — six of them new to the council, two who are returning members — took their oaths as the city’s new governing board.
Rivers, who defeated two challengers in last month’s city election to win the mayor’s job for roughly the next 18 months, struck a number of positive notes in his remarks to a crowd of well-wishers.
The new mayor said he and the council are “here to make Elizabeth City stronger together,” adding, “We will make Elizabeth City strong and we will make Elizabeth City proud.”
Rivers also said when future needs and issues are addressed, city officials “will not look down on anyone” except “when we are there to pick someone up.”
Besides his wife and late father, Rivers also paid tribute to outgoing Mayor Bettie Parker, whose support, he said, convinced him to run for mayor in the first place.
Rivers hit the ground running. He followed through on his earlier promise to return the council to its former committee structure. Rivers appointed each of the eight councilors to head a different committee, reviving panels like public works, public safety and public affairs that disappeared under previous mayors.
Showing respect for expertise, Rivers chose Johnson Biggs, a local banker, to head the council’s important eight-member Finance Committee, even though Biggs is one of the six new council members and one of its five members who’ve never served in public office.
Recent mayors made do with just the Finance Committee, dispensing with the other panels. It remains to be seen if Rivers’ decision to return to this way of conducting the city’s business is the most effective.
It could prove to be, at least at first, given the large number of first-time councilors. Because each councilor has a role as a committee chair, they may stay engaged and be invested more in the city’s business. They also will have a chance to develop expertise in a certain area of city government. The thing Rivers and other councilors must guard against is allowing one individual councilor to have inordinate sway over one or more departments. That won’t be good for the city or the council.
While most new members of council sworn in Thursday have never had experience in public life, two do. First Ward Councilman Joe Peel is a former three-term city mayor while Third Ward Councilor Katherine Felton is the city’s former longtime personnel director. We would urge Rivers to rely on both for advice about city operations and future vision as he and the new council get started.
It also was good to see councilors vote unanimously to make returning Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence the city’s new mayor pro tem. Spence, who is now retired and has time for the role, has never held the largely ceremonial pro tem’s job before. The fact there was no fight over the pro tem job — as there has been when previous new councils take office — shows both respect for Spence and a serious approach to tackling city issues that lie ahead.
Those issues of course still include getting the city’s finances back in order. Interim City Manager Richard Hicks — and interim city manager Ralph Clark before him — has done a good job of that in the short time he’s been with the city. But keeping the city’s finances on the path back to stability will require stability in the city manager’s office — something the city hasn’t had since former City Manager Rich Olson left in August 2020.
We fully understand that Rivers and most members of the new council support restarting the search for a new manager and hiring one as soon as possible. They should do so, but we would urge them to exercise caution about moving too quickly to bring in a new manager just for the sake of having one. A new council and a new mayor can benefit from Hicks’ experience, particularly now. Pushing him toward the door too hastily could put some bumps in the path to an “Elizabeth City strong and Elizabeth City proud.”
— The Daily Advance