Lost in the uproar over Elizabeth City city councilors’ recent decision to award themselves $500-a-month raises was another poor decision that could be even more costly to city residents over time.
Council voted 4-3 last month — at the same meeting where the justly condemned 73-percent pay raise was approved — against financing a $5 million project to replace all 8,000 water meters in the city with so-called “smart” meters.
Amanda Boone, the city’s public utilities director, had previously reported that the city’s current water meters have exceeded their life expectancy, with some being 60 years old. Not only are the meters outdated, she said, they’re also less accurate for billing purposes, costing the city lost revenue every year in unbilled water charges.
Boone said the new smart meters, which would operate through a cellular-based system, not only would reduce the city’s operating costs for water and sewer — $267,084 just in the first year — they’d also increase city water revenues by $5 million over 10 years, primarily through more accurate billing and automatic leak detection. For example, a toilet running for 30 days now could waste as much as 20,000 gallons. A smart meter would be able to detect the leak so quickly that the problem could be resolved within a day or two days.
What’s more, smart water meters, like the 13,500 smart electric meters council did approve replacing, would contain consumer-friendly features giving city customers more control over how much water they are actually using as well as real-time information about what their costs are.
While the upgrade would have been costly, city officials said the efficiencies it would have created would have paid for the $5 million project within 6½ years. Helping the city repay that cost was the 1.78-percent interest rate the city was able to secure from a financial institution for the project. That rate was even better than the first one — 2.07 percent — city officials got for the project before council delayed a decision on the upgrade the first time.
Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton, one of the councilors who voted against the meter upgrade — he also was one of those who initially flirted with the bad idea of exploring the sale of the water and sewer system — cited the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact for his vote. Walton also previously said the meter upgrade was moving too fast — despite the fact the city has been operating a successful pilot of the project for four years whose participants include members of city council as well as some of the city’s largest water customers.
We’re not sure what the real motives are for Walton’s and other councilors’ opposition to financing the water meter upgrade. We’d point out they had no qualms about financing a similar $3 million smart upgrade of all 13,500 city electric meters.
Are they concerned that some water customers might be charged more for water once more accurate meters are purchased? It’s a reasonable concern, because that could happen. But it’s also just as likely that customers could end up paying less because smart meters would show if they have leaks or other problems. The meters’ real-time use feature might have also encouraged more conservation of water, reducing customers’ costs.
Unfortunately, we aren’t likely to find out. After council’s vote against the financing plan, City Manager Rich Olson said the city doesn’t plan to pursue the water meter upgrade project any further. But even if it did, he’s not sure the city could get a financial institution to bid on the project again. The city’s already sought proposals twice, and three fewer banks submitted bids the second time. He’s not sure any will go to the trouble of bidding on the project a third time.
Which is a shame, because this meter upgrade project would have saved both the city and consumers over time. Like we said, councilors’ decision to award themselves pay raises was bad, but this one on water meters was worse.
