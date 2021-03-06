It may seem rather late now to criticize Pasquotank County commissioners for going so long without a written policy on mask-wearing at their meetings, particularly with new COVID-19 cases falling by the day and more county residents getting vaccinated against the coronavirus every week.
But shame on commissioners for not addressing this matter sooner. Leaders are supposed to lead, and not requiring themselves or persons who attend their meetings to wear a facemask isn’t leadership, not when we’re still in a pandemic. By contrast, Elizabeth City City Council and city officials have been wearing masks at city council meetings since Gov. Roy Cooper announced the mask mandate last year.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said commissioners could still adopt either a written policy or rules for mask-wearing at their meetings. But excepting board Vice Chairman Charles Jordan, who expressed concern about the practice of not wearing masks at meetings, most commissioners didn’t seem interested in the idea.
Commissioner William Sterritt in fact said he had no problems with the lack of any rules on mask wearing, even saying he’d rather persons speaking at meetings remove their masks so he can better hear them. Sterritt also said he believes commissioners are spread out at meetings far enough that they’re “not breathing on each other.”
Of course that’s a misunderstanding of how COVID-19 spreads. You don’t have to breath directly on someone to spread the respiratory disease. You just have to breath the same air they breath, particularly in a confined space like the rooms where commissioners hold their meetings. That’s why wearing masks helps.
Two other commissioners recommended the county also lift the COVID-19 emergency declaration put in place at the start of the pandemic. The city, county and Camden County all imposed emergency declarations nearly a year ago just as the pandemic was taking hold in the state. The local declarations mirrored national and state declarations issued by then-President Donald Trump and Cooper, respectively.
Noting that new and active COVID cases have been decreasing for weeks, and that more and more county residents are getting vaccinated against the virus, Commissioners Sean Lavin and Jonathan Meads both believe it’s now safe for the county to lift its emergency declaration.
Lavin and Meads are right about the positive COVID-19 trends. Just on Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released its latest County Alert System report, and in it, Pasquotank has slipped from the orange, or middle, tier for community spread of the virus, to the yellow, or lowest, tier. Just last month, Pasquotank was in the red, or highest, tier for viral spread.
In addition, Pasquotank’s COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people fell by more than 200 to 205.9, and its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests fell to a region-low 4.2%. Its number of active cases, meanwhile, continue to decline. On Wednesday, the number was 35.
There’s even more good news. According to state data, nearly a quarter of Pasquotank’s population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 15% have received both doses.
While all that news is positive, it shouldn’t be confused as evidence the pandemic is over or even close to being over. Health experts, the same people we’ve been listening to for the past year, caution that “herd immunity” — the circumstance where the virus can no longer spread because most people are immune to it — won’t be reached until between 70-80% of the population have either contracted the virus or received both shots of the vaccine, or one shot in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If you consider that only 15% of Pasquotank residents have completed their vaccination therapy, and only about 7.5% of the population have contracted the virus thus far, a lot more people will either need to get sick or get vaccinated before we reach herd immunity.
Obviously we don’t want anyone else to get sick, so it seems best to stick with trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible. In the meantime, county leaders need to encourage as many people to continue the public safety guidelines that have gotten us to this point. Lifting the state of emergency or not wearing masks at commissioner meetings won’t do that.
— The Daily Advance