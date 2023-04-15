Like the new 3-2 majority on the Camden Board of Commissioners, we, too, believe the new Camden County High School needs to be built on the “best” site.

But like the board’s old 3-2 majority — you know, the one that agreed just last month with the county Board of Education to study the costs of building the new school as a two-story classroom facility — we think the best site is the one county and school officials settled on a long time ago: the county-owned tract on N.C. Highway 343.