Like the new 3-2 majority on the Camden Board of Commissioners, we, too, believe the new Camden County High School needs to be built on the “best” site.
But like the board’s old 3-2 majority — you know, the one that agreed just last month with the county Board of Education to study the costs of building the new school as a two-story classroom facility — we think the best site is the one county and school officials settled on a long time ago: the county-owned tract on N.C. Highway 343.
It’s the site the county purchased years ago for a new high school. It’s also the site the county has already spent likely hundreds of thousands of dollars studying and planning for a new school. And it’s the site an overwhelming majority of parents and guardians of students said they support for the school site in a school-conducted poll last year.
More importantly, it’s the site Camden voters were thinking of for the new school when they went to the polls nearly three years ago and overwhelmingly voted to permit the county to issue up to $33 million in bonds to pay a portion of the school’s construction cost. And it’s the site state officials were advised the county was eyeing for the school when they agreed to award Camden $50 million in needs-based grants for the school.
So why are Camden commissioners now backing away from the site and saying they want to look elsewhere in the county for a site for the new school?
Well in truth, some on the commission board aren’t really backing away from the NC 343 site because it’s clear they haven’t supported it for some time — if they ever did. Commissioners Ross Munro and Randy Krainiak, long critics of the NC 343 site, believe it’s too small and not adequate for a school that may need to be expanded over the next 30-40 years, typically the lifespan of a new school. Krainiak has also expressed some concerns about safety and parking at the NC 343 site.
Both Krainiak and Munro in fact helped lead an effort last year to have the county look at an alternate site for the new school. The effort got as far as the county exploring an agreement to buy a 70-acre tract on U.S. Highway 158 for $1.7 million. But the effort ended when, again by a 3-2 majority vote — Krainiak and Munro cast the only votes in support of the motion — commissioners decided not to proceed with buying the site.
The vote followed an outpouring of public sentiment against the U.S. 158 site. Citizens noted, among other objections, that the site isn’t centrally located — not a small consideration when every high school student in the county will have to travel there.
Meanwhile, nothing has changed about the suitability of the N.C. 343 site for the new school. The only thing that’s changed is the vote of one commissioner, Troy Leary, who was elected to the board last November. He voted with Krainiak and Munro to pursue other sites in the county after voting against them at the March 29 meeting to proceed with the study of a two-story classroom facility on the N.C. 343 site.
School officials are understandably upset about commissioners backtracking from the N.C. 343 site. Board Chairman Jason Banks noted that while the site isn’t ideal, it enjoys broad support among residents. Even more importantly, changing sites now will only drive up the costs for the new school, leading to more of the bond funds approved by Camden voters in November 2020 to go toward paying off interest costs instead of principal.
Banks also pointed out an even more critical objection to switching sites now, after so much time and investment has gone into the 343 site. A provision of the House’s state budget requires school projects funded with Needs Based Grants to start construction within 18 months of receiving the grant. If Camden abandons the 343 site and starts looking for an entirely new site, the county may have to forfeit the entire $50 million its received for the school. Losing those grants would drive up the cost of the school for Camden taxpayers, forcing county officials to raise property taxes by an astronomical amount to pay for the school. Banks called that “fiscally irresponsible behavior.” We think it is, too.