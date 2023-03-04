...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level
expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal
waterways.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden and Western Currituck Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive through flooded roadways.
Our View: City seems headed for LGC takeover of finances
We’re not in the prognostication business, but it does seem the state Local Government Commission is moving closer to making a decision to take over management of the city of Elizabeth City’s finances.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell, whose agency oversees the LGC, previously has parried the question of a state takeover of Elizabeth City’s finances, pointing out the LGC doesn’t seek to take over management of local government finances, preferring instead to work with local officials to improve their own management.
But speaking to the conservative Pasquotank Political Action Committee earlier this week via Zoom, Fowell appeared to suggest the LGC’s patience with city officials to improve the city’s financial management is running out.
Folwell told the PAC group that some of the city’s financial decisions “don’t make mathematical sense” and that city officials are ignoring the LGC’s advice.
“I am as highly concerned about Elizabeth City as I am any city in North Carolina right now,” Folwell said. “We don’t want to take over anything. So far, all the suggestions we have made, specific suggestions with specific deadlines, they have had no interest in putting any of those in place.”
LGC officials directed the city late last year to take certain actions — getting an updated study of its water and sewer needs and creating a new water-sewer utility billing policy, to name a few — to ensure the city is treating all water and sewer customers equally and can pay for routine water and sewer maintenance projects. But thus far, city officials haven’t taken either step.
Folwell also noted that city officials are talking about ending the city’s contract with the Greg Isley accounting firm — something he said would be a mistake.
“It’s a terrible idea and I think it would accelerate the downward spiral of Elizabeth City,” Folwell said. “The only reason Greg Isley is there is because they (city officials) couldn’t do it (keep track of the city’s finances) themselves.”
An LGC takeover of a city’s finances is allowed by state law and isn’t unprecedented. The LGC in fact has taken over the finances of a number of smaller towns, apparently after those towns’ officials consistently demonstrated an inability to manage their own financial affairs.
But the LGC has never taken over the financial management of a city Elizabeth City’s size. And apparently for that reason, among others, the LGC has been patient with Elizabeth City officials for months.
Of course, the reason the LGC has the authority to issue directives to the city and can contemplate a financial takeover is because of the city’s ongoing financial accounting problems. City officials entered into a financial accountability agreement with the LGC last year after the agency had already placed the city on its Unit Assistance List. The city got on the list because of its two still past-due audits for the fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22.
The city is getting closer to finalizing the first past-due audit, but Folwell’s remarks this week indicate the city seems far from being under the LGC’s direct scrutiny. If anything, it seems the city is moving stubbornly closer to having its finances taken over by the LGC.
Folwell claims the LGC has spent more “people hours to try and rescue” the city than it has anywhere else in its 70-year history. He says the nine-member LGC board, which votes on whether the LGC should take over financial management of a city, is aware of Elizabeth City’s situation but, interestingly, hasn’t yet discussed the city at one of its meetings.
There’s still time to prevent that discussion from happening. Some city officials appear to be taking the threat of an LGC takeover seriously. But others appear convinced it won’t happen. We don’t know why they would believe this, particularly given Folwell’s indication this week that city officials aren’t cooperating as he believes they should to get the city’s finances in order.
No one wants the LGC to take over the city’s finances. We got a real example of what that could mean this week when Folwell expressed opposition to the city’s plans to negotiate the purchase of the EC Shipyard property. That could be the city’s future — unable to grow, unable to develop — unless someone else says so. It’s time for all city officials to do what the LGC asks.