We’re not in the prognostication business, but it does seem the state Local Government Commission is moving closer to making a decision to take over management of the city of Elizabeth City’s finances.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell, whose agency oversees the LGC, previously has parried the question of a state takeover of Elizabeth City’s finances, pointing out the LGC doesn’t seek to take over management of local government finances, preferring instead to work with local officials to improve their own management.